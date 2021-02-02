OnePlus lines up a brand new budget phone: say hello to the OnePlus Nord N1 5G

The OnePlus Nord N1 5G will be a follow-up to the OnePlus Nord N10. There’s no confirmation on any launch date yet, but speculation puts a release deep into the second half of 2021.

Based on the OnePlus Nord N10 and N100, which saw a release in the latter part of 2020, it may follow suit that the OnePlus Nord N1 5G hits shelves around then. This is exciting news for fans, but still a while away if it's true.

The information comes from the ever-trusted tipster, Max Jambor, who suggests that the company is set to continue with its low-price strategy; however, the tipster won’t be moved on the specifics.

Details around the phone are still scarce, but if it adheres to the stylistic features of its predecessors, the OnePlus Nord N1 5G is likely to boast a plastic shell and a Snapdragon chipset. Pricing hasn't been confirmed either, but if the OnePlus Nord N1 5G follows in its predecessor's footsteps, we can expect to see it launch below $399 / £299 / AU$523.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G – a more budget alternative to premium OnePlus devices like the OnePlus 8 Pro – offers 5G for very little money. The 90Hz refresh rate and meaty battery life are its highlights, while its Snapdragon 690 chipset falls shy of the power of other mid-rangers on the market.

Of course, all budget phones cede territory in one way or another to reduce costs; elsewhere, you have the likes of the flagship OnePlus 8T, which is OnePlus’ premium fusion of style and power for users needing that extra juice.

T3 is a big advocate of bang for your buck, especially when the purse strings are being increasingly tightened. Head over to our best cheap smartphone guide that has been put together to point you in the direction of great handsets that won't break the bank.

Source: Voice