OnePlus Nord lineup reveals the company's cheapest phones yet

When the OnePlus Nord was unveiled earlier this year, OnePlus was keen to reaffirm its commitment to affordable handsets that balance key features with a budget/ mid-tier price tag.

Its recent handsets have been more premium offerings, eschewing affordability for devices with impressive specs and the cost to match – like the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The company hinted it had more wallet-friendly smartphones in the works, that would fall under the Nord line; one of those was rumored to be called the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, while the codenames Aurora, Lemonade, and Clover were floating around for a while. But the speculation is over as OnePlus has announced two new phones – and you won't believe how cheap they are.

This is OnePlus Nord N10 5G. Much like the original Nord, it has the smoothness of a 90 Hz display and the speed of Warp Charge 30T. It even packs the same 5G capabilities. Safe to say — OnePlus Nord N10 5G really punches above its weight.October 26, 2020

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 are the next two smartphones to make their debut in the now officially confirmed OnePlus Nord N Series. The handsets are focused on packing in a smooth display, extended battery life, and as impressive a camera setup for the price points as possible, – which is the same ethos that powered the creation of the Nord.

The Nord never made it across the pond to the US, but the N10 5G and N100 will eventually hit US shores, which American fans on a budget will be happy to hear.

Diving in with the N10 5G, the device packs a 6.49-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, a 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T, dual speakers, and a quad-camera set-up consisting of a 64MP main shooter, 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP monochrome lens, with a 16MP front-facing camera.

The front camera can record video at 1080p video at 30/60 fps, while the rear setup can manage 4K video at 30fps, and 1080p video at 30/60 fps.

Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 690 chipset, it features 6 GB RAM with 128 GB expandable storage (up to 512GB) and on the security front, there's both a Face Unlock option as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. You can read more about the handset on its official page.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord N100 is even more affordable than the N10 5G, which means there are trade-offs; you'll only be getting 4G for a start, and not as many lenses in the camera set-up, but it shares the the dual speakers of the N10 5G.

It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ screen but forgoes the minimum 90Hz refresh rate that OnePlus promised as a standard for its new smartphones last year, and opts for 60Hz instead, which fans of the brand may find disappointing.

The N100 boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge, and a triple camera set-up: 13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP bokeh lens, while there's an 8MP selfie camera over on the front.

Both the front-facing and rear camera can capture 1080p video at 30fps, and 720p video at 30fps.

Just like the N10 5G, security options include Face Unlock and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The N100 is powered by the Snapdragon 460, and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

The OnePlus Nord N100 is set to launch in the UK on November 10 for just £179 (approx $233) in its Midnight Frost colorway.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G will follow "later in the month" retailing for £329 (approx $428) in its Midnight Ice colorway.

Both handsets are debuting for less than the OnePlus Nord's £379 price tag, and will be coming to the US, although there's no confirmed date just yet.