Nvidia GeForce Now gamers just got a great free upgrade

Check out THESE New Year resolutions – and there's great news if you have an LG smart TV, too

Nvidia GeForce Now
A big update to GeForce Now is dropping today: the GeForce Now 2.0.37 update is available to every member and it brings some important upgrades as well as compatibility for LG's 4K TVs.

The latest version of GeForce Now introduces new resolution scaling updates. Resolution scaling is when the app compares the quality of the source video with the resolution of your display and then upscales (or downscales) the resolution accordingly.

More ways to play with GeForce Now

There are now three resolution upscaling options: Standard, which is the default and uses the least amount of system resources; Enhanced, which uses a Lanczos filter to scale content and deliver better image quality; and AI Enhanced, which is only available to PC users with select NVIDIA GPUs or NVIDIA SHIELD TV. This mode uses the computational power of the GPU to pass the video through a trained neural network to deliver massively improved sharpness and detail that non-AI scalers simply can't deliver. This one's upscaling-only: apparently the neural network goes in a huff if you want it to reduce the quality of anything. AI Enhanced works with RTX 30 Series, RTX 20 Series, GTX 16 series, GTX 1080 Ti, GTX 1080, or Titan GPUs.

In addition to the new upscaling options, there are some new customisations for streamers: you can adjust some streaming quality settings using the app's in-game overlay, and there's an improved streaming experience on play.geforcenow.com too.

If you have a 2021 LG 4K TV, you'll be pleased to hear that the GeForce Now app is now out of beta: if you have models including OLED, QNED, NanoCell and UHD TVs you can now download the GeForce NOW app in the LG Content Store.

