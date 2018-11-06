Nintendo Switch YouTube app finally coming in new update

While the Nintendo Switch is undoubtedly a hugely impressive console with a library of popular titles under its belt, when it comes to streaming it is decidedly underwhelming. In the US, streaming service Hulu is available via an official Switch app, while video on-demand service Niconico is available in Japan.

However, those in the UK have been left unable to watch video content on their shiny new Nintendo consoles. But that could all change with the launch of YouTube for the Switch, which is purportedly scheduled to launch as soon as this week.

Eagle-eyed Switch players trawling the official website for news on the latest games to launch on the hybrid console spotted a logo for the YouTube app accompanied with a November 8, 2018 release date. Nintendo has since removed the listing, which was captured by tipster NintendoHOME and shared on Twitter.

An imminent release wouldn't be out of the question. Google has launched YouTube apps on a number of previous Nintendo consoles, including the 3DS and Wii U. Given the success of the Nintendo Switch and the relative lack of video on-demand services available on the console, Google is likely keen to launch its app as soon as possible.

YouTube would also be a huge win for the Nintendo Switch. Until now, it has proven itself to be an extremely capable games consoles – with blockbuster titles like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild spurring sales worldwide. However, it has yet to earn its stripes as fully-fledged media player.

If the leaked YouTube app release date is accurate, fingers crossed Nintendo Switch apps for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video aren't too far behind.