New adidas Stan Smith Mylo shoes are 'made from mushroom' in the name of sustainability

Adidas never shied away from taking the path less travelled when it comes to sustainability but with its latest innovation, the new adidas Stan Smith Mylo, the Herzogenaurach-based company is really pushing the envelope. The new shoe's upper is made from mycelium, the root-like structure of mushrooms, that 'looks and feels like leather' but is obviously fully animal cruelty free. The Mylo material is a soft, supple and renewable alternative to animal-based uppers.

Mylo is created using a highly efficient grow process compared to traditional leather: it takes less than two weeks for a batch to grow. The process takes advantage of modern vertical agriculture technique, allowing the mycelium to be grown in a "space-efficient system that increases the yield per square foot", as adidas explains.

(Image credit: Adidas)

The new Stan Smith Mylo is the first adidas shoe to be made using Mylo. The introduction of this new material is yet another step in the good direction in adidas' mission to 'end plastic waste': its Primeblue range already uses recycled ocean plastic and the brand also hosts events to raise awareness about sustainability, such as Run For The Oceans, "a global movement to raise awareness of marine plastic pollution and inspire action."

The new concept was made possible through a unique and collaborative partnership  with Bolt Threads, a biotechnology company "committed to creating the next generation of advanced materials."

According to adidas, the "Mylo material is versatile as it can take on any colour, finish or emboss, but it’s adidas’  simple and classic Stan Smith that was chosen as the first silhouette to be crafted from the game-changing new material, building on its credentials as one of adidas’ most sustainable footwear franchises."

Following the launch earlier this year of Stan Smith featuring Primegreen, with an  upper which is made with 50% recycled materials, Stan Smith Mylo is the next  iteration of the now iconic sneaker. To find out more about Stan Smith Mylo and adidas’ design journey with the new material, visit adidas today. You can shop all adidas Stan Smith shoes here. 

