Netflix Play Something solves one of the streaming service's biggest problems

Netflix has a solution to solve the streaming platform’s biggest problem. The Play Something function is designed for those times when you can’t decide what to watch. Rather than scrolling endlessly through pages of shows, it will pick a new show for you based on what you have watched previously. So, it’s more of a Genius suggestion than a random shuffle and has the potential of being a fun way to find your next binge.

According to the Netflix post, one click of the Play Something button will be served with a series or film that they know you will love. This can be a completely new series or film, something that’s on your list, the next episode of a series you’re already watching or where you left off last time in a film or series.

The strength of the recommendation will obviously depend on what you’ve watched previously – and if you haven’t been using those ‘thumbs down’ on shows you didn’t like, that could come back to haunt you here. This function is also another reason why it’s important to set up separate profiles for different members of the family, otherwise, you could find yourself being shown your partner’s cooking shows or your kids’ favorite cartoons.

Netflix Play Something (Image credit: Netflix)

As someone that uses Netflix on a regular basis, a look at my current top picks – as suggested for me – reveals a couple of options I would watch, but far more that I wouldn’t. This worries me slightly when it comes to the Play Something option. However, if you don’t like the choice, there is a ‘Play Something Else’ option to skip the first suggestion and find something else. Presumably, skipping shows in this way will make them less likely to reappear and improve future recommendations.

For times of deep indecision though – or to save an argument over what to watch – the Play Something button is a good idea. Expect a few skips at first but it could find you a hidden gem.

The Play Something button will be rolled out over the coming weeks on TV-based versions of the app. You’ll find it either under your profile name, in the 10th row of your homepage or in the navigation menu. Netflix hasn’t confirmed if it will also come to Android or iOS versions.