Netflix finally gives us more details about upcoming sci-fi epic

Netflix knows it has something big on its hands in the form of a new season of Black Mirror, and its latest trailer finally shows us a bit more detail about the six stories we'll be able to explore when the new episodes arrives on 10 April.

We've been given titles for each, along with quick blurbs to clue us into what to expect, and each one sounds like a potentially twisty and mind-bending sci-fi story. I'll take you through each in turn, why not?

First up will be Common People, starring Rashida Jones and Chris O’Dowd. The latter will be left in a tough position when his wife's emergency care leaves him no option but to choose a sponsored option that runs ads through her – which is as horrifying as it sounds.

Next, there's Bête Noire, centring on a young woman who becomes convinced that a colleague is manipulating her life in ways she can't quite prove.

Third will be Hotel Reverie, which sees Issa Rae entering a real-life dream world and encountering moral dilemmas when Emma Corrin, a phantom in the dream, tries to convince her that she's just as alive as anyone.

Fourth is Plaything, which revolves around the idea that seemingly simplistic AI characters in a retro videogame might have developed collective consciousness and even started communicating with people.

Fifth is Eulogy, which sees Paul Giamatti as a bereaved older man who uses some technology to enter his old photographs, stirring up questions about the grieving process and how technology can help or hinder it.

Finally, the sixth episode is USS Callister: Into Infinity, which acts as a sequel to one of Black Mirror's most popular episodes. It picks up the story of the Callister crew as they attempt to survive with a galaxy full of players out to destroy them.

That's quite a list, and you get a quick look at each one in the trailer embedded above – definitely give it a watch if you're keen for more Black Mirror in your life. Frankly, it's a marker of Netflix's position as one of the best streaming services on the market that it has this sort of show in the pipeline.