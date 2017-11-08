Master & Dynamic Greene Street Collection headphones add New York style for urban soldiers

NYC's finest 'luxury audio company' Master & Dynamic makes our favourite concrete wireless speaker, the staggering work of architectural art that is the MA770.

It's also been known to turn its hand to, sadly non-concrete, headphones. Today it launches The Greene Street 2017 'holiday' capsule collection.

Taking the edgy style and ethos of the New York streets, The Greene Street Collection features three new versions of existing M&D products – wired and wireless over-ear headphones and wireless on-ear ones, in various choices of olive green, black and camo leathers (full product details are down the bottom).

I met Master & Dynamic’s Founder and CEO Jonathan Levine earlier this year, and tried to warn him that in the UK, "Green Street" is not a fashionable thoroughfare that brands such as YSL and Paul Smith call home, but a terrible 90s football hooligan movie starring Frodo Baggins from Lord of the Rings.

Unperturbed by this, Levine says, “From fashion runways to subway cars and everywhere in between, The Greene Street Collection represents our commitment to the urban creatives and the inspiration they continue to provide our brand.”

Master & Dynamic's headphones are generally mighty fine, from what we've heard, seen and lovingly caressed of them. These new colourways update them so that they now wish an urban Christmas and a hip-hop New Year. And even better, give us an excuse to get the ghillie suit out of the wardrobe one more time.