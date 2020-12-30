LG's new 'QNED' Mini-LED 4K and 8K TVs take the fight to QLED and OLED

With all that cheese consumption over the festive period, you might have forgotten that another important C is on the way. CES is almost upon us and LG has just revealed a brand new range of QNED Mini-LED screens.

These TVs will make the most of up to 30,000 mini-LEDs per panel to bring LCD into competition with the best OLED TVs when it comes to contrast (at least, in theory).

Using these tiny LEDs, QNED screens will be able to deliver superior brightness and contrast with a new panel structure.

And this won't be a one-off only available in one flagship size. 10 QNED TVs are arriving in 2021 in both 4K and 8K up to 86 inches, making it a serious move on LG's part. It's saying QNED is here to stay.

It may not surprise you to learn that QNED is very similar to QLED tech used by Samsung (and other companies). LG's version uses a mixture of quantum dots and NanoCell tech to create its wide colours and sharp image, apparently, hence the slightly different name.

Contrast-wise, LG says QNED tech means a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and 2,500 dimming zones to provide OLED-bother black level control. Plus, a mention of 120Hz refresh rate is probably very good news for new-gen console owners on the hunt for 120fps gaming at 4K.

Just don't expect them to be cheap. The watch word here is 'premium.'

“Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and improves the LCD TV space and gives consumers another terrific viewing choice,” said Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG’s Home Entertainment Company.

“These TVs deliver an experience that set them apart from other LCD TVs and speak to our commitment to innovation and pushing the standard forward.”

And we won't have long to wait to see them in action. The 86-inch 8K QNED TV will be on display at LG's virtual booth at CES. We'll hopefully get some pricing too from LG's announcements on January 11th.