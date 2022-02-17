Lego Santiago Bernabeu stadium is a must for Real Madrid fans

Lego Real Madrid stadium is a 5,800 piece version to celebrate the club's 120th anniversary

Lego Santiago Bernabeu Real Madrid FC stadium
(Image credit: Lego)
Mat Gallagher
By
published

If you love Real Madrid, football or just the best Lego sets, this latest release is just for you. Joining Barcelona FC's Camp Nou and Manchester United's Old Trafford, this intricate Lego creation is available to buy from tomorrow for £309.99/$349.99. 

With a total of 5,876 pieces, the Santiago Bernabéu replica features every detail of the iconic venue, from the grass pattern to the Real Madrid FC branding. There's even a player bus parked outside. It has a lift-off roof and a central split in the model to access the inside. 

Image 1 of 7
(Image credit: Lego)
Image 1 of 7

Lego Santiago Bernabeu Real Madrid FC stadium

(Image credit: Lego)

This is certainly not a kids toy and the finished stadium will look great on display, though be prepared to put in the hours building it first. The finished model is 14 x 44 x 38cm (5.5x17.5x15 inches). 

TOPICS
Toys
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.