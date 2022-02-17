Lego Santiago Bernabeu stadium is a must for Real Madrid fans

If you love Real Madrid, football or just the best Lego sets, this latest release is just for you. Joining Barcelona FC's Camp Nou and Manchester United's Old Trafford, this intricate Lego creation is available to buy from tomorrow for £309.99/$349.99.

With a total of 5,876 pieces, the Santiago Bernabéu replica features every detail of the iconic venue, from the grass pattern to the Real Madrid FC branding. There's even a player bus parked outside. It has a lift-off roof and a central split in the model to access the inside.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Lego) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Lego)

This is certainly not a kids toy and the finished stadium will look great on display, though be prepared to put in the hours building it first. The finished model is 14 x 44 x 38cm (5.5x17.5x15 inches).