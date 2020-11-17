iPhone SE deal: best price ever in unmissable Black Friday Walmart sale

The iPhone SE is a fantastic option for Apple fans on a budget who don't want to fork out hundreds of dollars for the brand new iPhone 12, or even last year's iPhone 11 which has still held its price for the most part.

• Buy the iPhone SE at Walmart for $199

Usually coming in at around $399, the iPhone SE is now at its lowest price ever over at Walmart, with a price tag of just $199; that's 50% off for the Black Friday sale.

iPhone SE | Was: $349 | Now: $199 at Walmart

If you've been looking for a new iPhone at an impossibly low price, today's your lucky day, because you're looking right at it. You can pick up the 2020 iPhone SE at Walmart for just $199 via Straight Talk or True Wireless. Alternatively you can opt to pick one up for as little as $19 per month with the affirm financing option at checkout. View Deal

The iPhone SE is only available in black, with the red, and white options already sold out, but once you've jazzed it up with a case, no one will be able to tell the difference.

The 64GB smartphone packs Apple's A13 bionic processor, which is also found in the iPhone 11, a compact 4.7-inch display, a single-lens 12MP snapper on the rear, and a 1.2MP selfie camera. The phone also boasts Portrait Mode for both its front-facing and rear camera.

And best of all, for Apple fans who have missed it, the iPhone SE has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, rather than Face ID.

For a device that won the accolade of T3's Best Mid-Range Phone at the T3 Awards 2020, that $199 price tag is almost too good to be true! But it's a Black Friday miracle that you should make the most of while you can.

Be sure to visit T3's Black Friday deals page to keep up with all of the latest discounts and bargains littering the internet this month.