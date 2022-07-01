iPhone 14 Pro suddenly looks less appealing

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For iPhone users thinking of upgrading to one of the Pro phones in the iPhone 14 range later this year, some bad news has just arrived.

That's because, as reported by Phone Arena (opens in new tab), a tech tipster has claimed on Twitter that both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are going to cost $100 more than the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Taken on its own that is bad, but easily questionable news, as the word of one tipster on their own should always be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, this isn't the first time we've heard about a iPhone 14 Pro price increase. Indeed, T3 first reported on a rumored $100 increase back in May this year, and more whispers of a price hike have also materialised since.

Combined these rumors are adding serious momentum behind the idea that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a $100 price increase this year.

Any sort of price hike is never welcome, but this development (if it is proved to be true) will be even more unwelcome during a year in which the cost of living has increased dramatically.

The price increase does seem more realistic, too, considering the top-tier, premium specs also predicted by the tipster, with the Pro phones coming with Apple's state-of-the-art new A16 Bionic processor. The A16 chip on its own could be cause of the price increase.

(Image credit: Future)

But going Pro could be worth it, still

The thing is, though, I'm sure for many iPhone users the price hike will be stomached because of that A16 Bionic chipset.

Apple has been slaying the competition for the last couple of years now with its Apple Silicon and it's led to a position of dominance in efficiency and speed that is almost laughable.

The best Android phone processors just get nowhere near Apple's A-series architecture in terms of performance, and as T3 has written about before, that is a major factor for many iPhone users when making a purchase.

Would you pay an extra $100 to have a phone equipped with the world's best processor? I know I probably would, but I'm a tech enthusiast. The average iPhone owner probably is less fussed, though, and I can see how to them a more expensive iPhone 14 Pro would look less appealing.

After all, you don't need the world's fastest processor to open TikTok.

On paper, though, I guarantee that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will outperform any of next year's flagship Android phones, so it really does come down to how much you value that class-leading performance.

Here's hoping, though, that we don't see a price hike. T3 will naturally report in again on this when we know more.