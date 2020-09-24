iPhone 12 leak reveals ANOTHER nasty surprise before launch

The iPhone 12 launch is fast approaching, with the event slated for mid-October and the pre-order date leaking just a few weeks before its debut.

But it's not all sunshine and rainbows for Apple fans who may have been expecting some substantive upgrades in terms of hardware specs, with the news that 60Hz displays will roll out instead of 120Hz, and that the A14 bionic processor may not outperform the Snapdragon 865+ after all.

And now a new leak has piled on the pressure with more news fans won't want to hear.

Apple B14 chipThey have a midrange chip ready 👀idk if its the battery-saving-but-less-powerful A14 i´ve leaked before, or a whole new chipfor the iPhone 12 Mini maybe? SE2 Plus? SE3? idki´ve had it for monthsbut #AppleEvent in 14 hours.. cant risk itim hearingSeptember 15, 2020

Notebookcheck reports (via Tom's Guide) that Apple allegedly has a mid-range B14 chip on the way for the smallest of its four iPhone 12 models, which is getting the new moniker of iPhone 12 Mini.

The rumor comes from Twitter leaker Mauri QHD who says the SoC is ready to go and will likely be implemented in the iPhone 12 Mini, or possibly one of Apple's more affordable handsets, like the rumored fifth LTE-only iPhone 12 set for a 2021 release, or a follow-up to this year's rebooted iPhone SE.

The leaker doesn't appear to have an established track record so it's worth taking the claims with a pinch of salt, but in the wake of the A14 benchmarks, it's not the best news.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T is set to debut during the same week as the iPhone 12, touting a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 865+ processor.

It's certainly going to get harder for Apple to retain the limelight when Android competitors are upping the ante and dropping the price, so it'll be interesting to see how the iPhone 12 launch plays out.

Source: Notebookcheck