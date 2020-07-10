iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max get up close and personal in new video

The iPhone 12 hasn't been officially unveiled so we're all getting our fix from the plethora of concept videos doing the rounds on the internet, and the latest one's a doozy.

Rather than showing a rundown of all four models of the new flagship, the video brings the focus back to the standard iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max - the two base models in the lineup - showing off all seven colours as well as the smartphone's hardware features.

Studioless Creator zeroes in on the 5.4" iPhone 12 and 6.1" iPhone 12 Max, showing off the smaller bezels and notch, which free up more room in the OLED display.

We expect all four iPhone 12 models to house an A14 Bionic chip, and thanks to the iOS 14 code, we know that a camera upgrade is on the way, offering users new video modes of 4K at 120fps and 1080p at 240fps.

For fans of more compact, one-handed devices, the iPhone 12 should be the prefect fit, and was rumoured to be smaller than the iPhone SE, despite its larger display, although a more recent dummy unit displayed alongside the iPhone SE and iPhone 7 shows the iPhone 12 to sit between the two - although it's still comfortably usable with just a single hand.

Although the iPhone 12 looks fantastic, fans may not be so thrilled about the fact that it's shipping without a charger or earbuds in the box. What's more, the price - which we thought would be less than the iPhone 11 - will actually be $50 more, meaning users will then have to shell out an extra $60 on the missing accessories.

The new 5.4-inch model is said to start from $749, with the hiked up prices being attributed to the jump from 4G to 5G, and the upgrade from LCD to OLED displays.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is working on an affordable smartphone with its upcoming OnePlus Nord, while Google still has the Pixel 4a up its sleeve, and both handsets will be significantly cheaper than Apple's base iPhone 12 model. OnePlus has even made a point of including a number of flagship features in its new device, so Apple fans baulking at the jacked-up prices have more choices than ever if they want to make the jump to Android as a result.