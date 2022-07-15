iPads and MacBooks discounted in Apple's back to school sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Apple doesn't do Prime Day; instead, it saves its big discounts for its annual Back To School promotion. The UK one is now live, with big discounts on Macs and iPads and some free gift cards thrown in too, with values of up to £120. If you were planning to buy Apple kit anyway, this promotion cuts the cost significantly and is available into October.

The educational prices offer significant savings. There's £100 off the MacBook Air (M2) and £101 off the MacBook Air (M1), £241 off the MacBook Pro 16 and £125 off the iMac 24-inch. The laptops come with a £120 Apple gift card that you can put towards your iPhone 14.

There are deals on iPads too. The iPad Air is down from £569 to £526, while the iPad Pro is down to £711 from £749. Both iPad models will give you an £80 Apple gift card too.

In addition to these big deals you'll also find discounts on accessories such as the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

How to get an educational discount on the MacBook Air, iPad or iMac

Apple's educational pricing is available to current and newly accepted university students, their parents, and university lecturers and other staff. You'll find full details on Apple's education shop (opens in new tab). Verification is handled by the Unidays app.

Apple doesn't just offer hardware at a discount. There's also the Apple Music Student Plan, which also includes Apple TV+ for £5.99 a month, and the Pro Student bundle of heavyweight apps – Logic Pro X, Final Cut Pro, Motion, Compressor and MainStage – is just $199/£199. That's an incredible price when you consider Logic Pro alone is £175.