If you want an iPhone in Blue or Coral, you should probably buy one VERY soon

If you've spent the last year lusting after the vibrant Blue and Coral colour finishes launched with the Apple iPhone XR last year, but held off adding the handset to your basket to wait and see what upgrades are planned this year – you might be better making the purchase sooner rather than later.

That's because Apple is rumoured to ditch the colour options from the line-up of its forthcoming iPhone XR successor, which will launch at a hardware event in September – provided the company sticks with its typical launch schedule.

While the iPhone XR follow-up will purportedly still ship in six different colours, Apple looks set to shake-up the line-up. According to Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the current Blue and Coral colours will be replaced with new Green and Lavender options. The remaining finishes available on the current-generation iPhone XR – White, Black, Yellow, and (Product) RED – will stick around, the report claims.

The new colours coming to the iPhone XR follow-up, according to the latest report from reliable blog Mac Otakara

Apple likes to shuffle its colour offering around on a regular basis. If nothing else, it helps people easily identify when they have the latest and greatest handset from the Cupertino-based company... useful in years when there isn't much else in the way of dramatic industrial design shifts.

The unceremonious ditching of Blue and Coral in favour of Green and Lavender suggests these colours were the least popular among consumers.

Apple has revealed that iPhone XR has been its biggest selling iPhone model every day since the handset launched back in October 26, 2019. That means the firm now has a truck load of data about which of the six colours work best in each market worldwide, so that it can tweak the line-up that ships with the upgraded model.

Of course, it's possible these new colours are some new choice picks from Apple design guru Sir Jony Ive, but it seems more plausible the line-up will be tweaked to drum-up some more sales – by dropping the least popular finishes, and by creating new options not available on the existing iPhone XR so consumers can show-off their shiny new smartphone.