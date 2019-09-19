Huawei Watch GT 2 is here with a two-week battery life and improved design

Huawei has just announced the Huawei Watch GT 2, its latest attempt to take down the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 and Apple Watch Series 5.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 comes in two sizes, 46mm and 42mm, both powered by the company’s proprietary Kirin A1 chip. This is both more powerful than previous versions and is capable of delivering an impressive two-week battery life.

The new smartwatch also delivers more fitness tracking modes, as well as adding a speaker for Bluetooth calling and music playback.

It's Huawei's most impressive smartwatch yet, but is it enough to topple Apple's smartwatch monopoly?

What's most impressive here is that ultra-long battery life. This is enabled by the ultra-low power consumption of the Kirin A1 chipset.

In daily use, the 46mm Huawei Watch GT 2 can operate continuously for up to two weeks, with both the intelligent heart rate monitor and call notification functions turned on and weekly usage of up to 30 minutes of Bluetooth calls; up to 30 minutes of music playback; up to 90 minutes of exercise and using the scientific sleep mode every night.

The 42mm Huawei Watch GT 2 can operate continuously for up to one week due to the smaller battery inside.

Both sizes have greatly improved battery life in the GPS tracked sports mode over the previous generation, with the 46mm model achieving a battery life of 30 hours under the GPS tracking mode, and the 42mm model reaching 15 hours.

42mm Huawei Watch GT 2 models along the top, 46mm along the bottom (Image credit: Huawei)

In terms of design, the larger 46mm looks similar to the previous generation, adopting a traditional-looking bezel-ed aesthetic.

In terms of technology, you've got a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It has a wider colour gamut and higher contrast than before.

The 42mm model takes a more modern, elegant approach to design, with a full-screen, bezel-less design.

(Image credit: Huawei)

In the sports mode, the Huawei Watch GT 2 is capable of tracking 15 sports. This includes eight outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon) and seven indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine).

The watch provides targeted pre-exercise data analysis, data recording analysis during the exercise and advice afterwards.

Huawei claims it's "like having a personal intelligent sports coach to make your exercise safer and better".

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Huawei) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Huawei) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Huawei) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Huawei) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Huawei) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Huawei) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei also wants to track your general wellness, with a heart-rate monitor which will notify you if your heart rate is above 100 bpm or below 50 bpm for more than 10 minutes.

In addition to heart rate monitoring, the Watch GT 2 can also monitor your sleep. Huawei TruSleep 2.0 monitors sleep quality, real-time heart rate, sleep breathing quality and uses big data analysis to rate sleep quality. It then uses AI technology to analyze sleep problems and provide sleep improvement suggestions, as well as personalized sleep services and reports to help improve your sleep quality.

Finally, the Huawei Watch GT 2 also comes with Huawei TruRelax. This technology helps you relieve stress by recording HRV (heart rate variability) values and providing feedback on your stress index.

Of course, the Watch GT 2 also comes complete with step tracking, sedentary alerts, and a number of other features designed to help improve your quality of life.

The 46mm Huawei Watch GT2 is priced at €249 (GBP TBD) and the 42mm Huawei Watch GT is priced at €229 (GBP TBD).

Both are available next month.

