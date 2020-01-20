Huawei Mate Xs news: Samsung Galaxy Bloom killer to be revealed in March

Amongst all the fervour surrounding folding phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Bloom (or Galaxy Z Flip, as it might be known) and the Motorola Razr, the Huawei Mate X has almost been forgotten.

However, the Chinese company is set to debut a second edition of its folding phone, the Huawei Mate Xs, and a new leak has shed light on what we can expect – and when.

The Huawei Mate Xs will be announced in March this year, according to news outlet GSMArena. This is around the same time Huawei is due to announce its other flagship smartphone series, the Huawei P40, so the timing at least checks out.

The Huawei Mate Xs is said to be cheaper than its older sibling, thanks to the Mate Xs being less tricky to produce than the Mate X. With the Mate X coming in around £2,000, this is a good thing, as it means we're already starting to see the folding-phone technology democratised. Lower price points mean folding phones in more pockets.

It's also said to be sturdier, with a more durable folding screen and a reinforced hinge. As folding screen technology improves, this is probably a given, but it's reassuring to hear all the same. Especially given the problems the Samsung Galaxy Fold faced, with its fragile screen one of a number of flaws plaguing its initial release.

The Huawei Mate X has yet to arrive in some international markets, which raises the possibility of a simultaneous launch of both the MateX and the Mate Xs. If the Xs is a slightly smaller, cheaper phone, it's possible the two phones would launch as part of a range, in a similar fashion to the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e and S10 Plus. However, Huawei's launch schedules remain to be seen.

With the Mate X, the Mate Xs, Samsung Galaxy Bloom and Motorola Razr, it's an exciting time for fans of foldables. Which of these devices will win its place in your heart—and your pocket? We'll have to wait until all four phones hit shelves to see which devices we'll be accepting into the fold.

