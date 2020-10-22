Huawei Mate 40 launch live stream: watch it here

Huawei is revealing the Mate 40 today, its next big flagship smartphone. The company leads the pack when it comes to camera tech, so we're expecting some big things from the reveal.

Here's where to tune in to watch the reveal and get your first look at the smartphone.

Huawei Mate 40 reveal: how to watch

The Huawei Mate 40 reveal kicked off at 1PM BST and you can watch the YouTube livestream now – or check out the embedded stream above.

We'll keep you updated on all of the major announcements about the new smartphone as the stream progresses!

Huawei Mate 40: design

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei Mate 40 is the first of the company's handsets to feature the 'Space Ring' design for its camera array, and features a curved display similar to the Galaxy S7 Edge.

The volume rocker still makes an appearance, but in an effort to make the device easier to operate, there's a virtual key to control the volume on the left-hand side of the phone; so it doesn't matter which of your hands is the dominant one, Huawei has you covered.