How to watch the British Grand Prix 2022 and live stream the F1 from anywhere

The 2022 F1 season is almost at the halfway stage, making this weekend's action at Silverstone crucial for title-chasing drivers Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc. Read on to discover all your F1 British Grand Prix 2022 live stream options, including for FREE in the UK.

Verstappen has opened up an increasingly comfortable 46-point gap between himself and teammate Sergio Perez following his win at the Canadian Grand Prix as the Red Bull comeback continues apace.

Having made a superb start to the campaign, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc now hasn’t taken victory since the Australian Grand Prix back in April, meaning a win here could be crucial for the now third placed Monégasque driver to keep his fading title hopes alive.

We've got all the info on how to live stream F1 at the British Grand Prix no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster for F1, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

What time can I live stream the F1 2022 British Grand Prix?

The action is set to take place at the Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England on Sunday, July 3, with the green light is set to get lit at 3pm local time (BST), which is 4pm CET / 10am ET / 7am PT / 12am AEST / 2am NZST.

How can I live stream F1 British Grand Prix 2022 for free in the UK?

(opens in new tab) The brilliant news for viewers in the UK is that terrestrial channel Channel 4 (opens in new tab) once again have the rights to show this year's race, meaning anyone in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch the British Grand Prix absolutely free. Coverage for the British Grand Prix kicks off at 1.30pm BST, an hour and a half before the race starts. Whether you want to watch the British Grand Prix live or catch-up, you can do that on All4 (opens in new tab), which is available to watch across a range of devices, including:

Desktop: Windows and Mac

Windows and Mac Mobile: Android and iOS

Android and iOS Media streamers: Roku, YouView, Amazon Fire Stick, Now TV, Chromecast

Roku, YouView, Amazon Fire Stick, Now TV, Chromecast Consoles: PS4, Xbox One

PS4, Xbox One Select Smart TVs

As with every Grand Prix of the 2022 season, Sky customers have the option of watching a British Grand Prix live stream via Sky Sports F1 (opens in new tab) and online on the Sky Go app (opens in new tab). Motor racing fans will also be able to catch all of the action from Silverstone live and in 4K from 2.55pm BST.

FREE F1 live stream options around the world

Thankfully, not everywhere in the world has their F1 live stream behind a paywall. Certain races are still available to watch for free.

From our research, we can see that the following countries and broadcasters will be showing the British Grand Prix for free: Albania on RTSH, Austria on ORF Eins, Azerbaijan on Idman TV, Brazil on Band, Germany on RTL, Iran on MBC Persia, Luxembourg on RTL Zwee, Middle East and North Africa on MBC Action, and Russia on Match TV.

How to live stream F1 2022 British Grand Prix if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's action from the Silverstone, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of All4, Sky, ESPN and TSN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream F1 2022 British Grand Prix in the US

Formula One fans Stateside need look no further than F1 TV (opens in new tab) and its unparalleled coverage. Its F1 TV Pro package gives you access to every race of the season live, as well as highlight reels and classic races from years gone by. The top tier offering also includes F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup coverage. The US subscription costs $79.99.

ESPN will also be offering comprehensive coverage of this season's action live in the US, with this race set to start Stateside on the network at 10am ET / 7am PT.

That means there's plenty of options for tuning in, but arguably the best for those wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package (opens in new tab) features ESPN channels, now with 50% off your first month - save big with the latest Sling TV deal (opens in new tab).

If you're already an ESPN subscriber, but are abroad during the 2022 F1 season, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

How to live stream the 2022 British Grand Prix anywhere else in the world

There's a live stream option for petrolheads to tune into the action from Silverstone, from pretty much any corner of the world they find themselves in.

If you don't mind going without a bit of sleep Down Under, Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this weekend's action. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers can also watch online. Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is currently offering a handy 14-day free trial (opens in new tab)- after that, you'll be on a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35. Green light time for the British GP is at 12am AEST on Sunday night.

New Zealanders can live stream this year's British GP via pay TV streaming platform Spark Sport (opens in new tab). Spark Sport usually costs $19.99 per month, but if you only want to watch this weekend's race, you're in luck, as there's a 7-day free trial. The British Grand Prix is set to start at 2am NZST on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Canadian F1 followers can watch 2022 the action on English-language TSN (opens in new tab) or French-language RDS , with both premium channels offering livestreams online to subscribers. If you're not a cable customer, you can also watch the race online via the TSN Direct (opens in new tab) and RDS Direct (opens in new tab) streaming services which cost just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. The British Grand Prix starts at 10am ET / 7am PT for Canadian viewers today.

French and Dutch motor racing fans can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month (opens in new tab), while Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race this season after taking over the rights from national broadcaster RTL (which is still showing four races for free, including the British Grand Prix).

Sky Italia will be showing all 2022 season F1 action in Italy - which means motor racing fans in the region can stream every GP live via Sky's Now TV (opens in new tab) app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99.

The British GP is all set to start at 4pm CET.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream the F1 British Grand Prix as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.