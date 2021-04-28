How to watch PSG vs Man City: live stream Champions League semi-final from anywhere

It doesn't get much bigger than this. Kylian Mbappe, Kevin de Bruyne, Neymar and Phil Foden are just some of the world-class talents who'll take centre-stage as two of the most frighteningly dominant teams in football meet in a match-up that would be worthy of the final. Read on for your full guide to getting a PSG vs Man City live stream and watch the Champions League semi-final online from anywhere.

PSG and Man City quite simply boast the most lavishly decorated squads in world football, stuffed with an eye-popping array of supremely gifted footballers.

Whatever you think of the clubs' owners, on the field this is the stuff of pure fantasy, a genuine clash of the titans involving two teams that routinely tear their opponents to shreds.

Mauricio Pochettino masterminded Tottenham's unforgettable triumph over Man City in the Champions League two years ago, and we'll be intrigued to see if Pep Guardiola opts to deploy a bizarre new game plan or formation, as he often does in the knockouts.

This could be a classic, and we've got all the info on how to live stream PSG vs Man City from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

PSG vs Man City kick-off time

The PSG vs Man City game is being played at Parc des Princes in Paris, and kicks off at 9pm CET. That's 8pm BST, with coverage starting on BT Sport at 7pm BST.

That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT start in the US. It'll be an early rising for football fans in Australia, with the game starting at 5am AEST on Thursday morning, and 7am NZST in New Zealand.

How to live stream PSG vs Man City if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for tonight's Champions League action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of BT Sport, Paramount Plus, DAZN or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch PSG vs Man City: live stream Champions League semi-final in the UK

The PSG vs Man City game is being shown on BT Sport, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. A subscription to BT Sport starts at £10 per month, but there's also a Monthly Pass available if you don't want to commit to a lengthy contract. And with the BT Sport app, you can live stream PSG vs Man City on a number of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. If you aren't be in the country for the PSG vs Man City game, using a VPN will allow you to watch the Champions League semi-final just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream PSG vs Man City anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's a PSG vs Man City live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and hopefully some dastardly dark arts too.

The PSG vs Man City game is being shown on streaming service Paramount Plus in the US, which costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version or $5.99 a month with ads. However, you can tune in for free thanks to the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial.

The PSG vs Man City game is set to get underway at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Those timings apply in Canada too, where you can also watch PSG vs Man City without paying a cent, with a DAZN FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$19.99 per month, or CA$150 for 12 months.

Fans based in Australia need to wake up early to watch PSG vs Man City, as kick-off is set for the unsociable time of 5am AEST on Thursday morning. You can watch the game on Optus Sport, with a subscription costing AUS$15 per month.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

