How to watch British Irish Lions vs Japan live stream FREE from anywhere

Four years on from that draw at Eden Park, the British and Irish Lions are back in action, and warm up for the impending South Africa tour with an 1888 Cup clash against Japan at Murrayfield, the first game the Lions have hosted since 2005! Read on for your full guide to getting a British and Irish Lions vs Japan live stream from anywhere.

Warren Gatland has handed Lions debuts to six players, with the starting line-up including Rory Sutherland, Duhan van der Merwe, Josh Adams, Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan. Alun Wyn Jones will lead the team out in Edinburgh, Michael Leitch his opposite number in the Brave Blossoms ranks. The Lions can expect a tough test against a team that's full of experience.

We've got all the info on how to live stream British and Irish Lions vs Japan from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions.

Where can I live stream British and Irish Lions vs Japan for free in the UK?

The great news for viewers in the UK is that you can watch British and Irish Lions vs Japan for free live on Channel 4.

Channel 4 is free-to-air, though you should have a valid UK TV license. You can also watch coverage online via streaming platform All 4, which is available to watch on a range of devices, including:

Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobiles: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Streaming devices: Chromecast, Roku, Now TV, Fire Stick,

Chromecast, Roku, Now TV, Fire Stick, Consoles: PS4, Xbox One

PS4, Xbox One Most smart TVs

British and Irish Lions vs Japan kick-off time

The British and Irish Lions vs Japan game is being played at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, and kicks off at 3pm BST/IST on Saturday, June 26.

That makes it a 12am AEST start on Saturday night/Sunday morning for rugger fans in Australia, and fans in New Zealand have an even later night in store, with the game getting underway at 2am NZST.

How to live stream British and Irish Lions vs Japan from anywhere in the world

If you're out of the country for the British and Irish Lions vs Japan game, or live somewhere other than the UK in the first place, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of All4, Virgin Media Player, Stan Sport or Sky Sport Now when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream British and Irish Lions vs Japan anywhere else in the world

It's also good news for fans looking to tune in from Ireland, as free-to-air terrestrial channel Virgin Media Two is broadcasting the British and Irish Lions vs Japan live.

You can also watch online for free using Virgin Media Player - or via its TV Anywhere app.

In the US you'll be able to live stream the British Irish Lions vs Japan game, as well as all five preceding matches on NBC Sports. This means you'll be able to watch on NBC's on-demand service, Peacock TV, which costs just $4.99 a month - or you can opt for no-ads for $10 a month. Better still, new customers can benefit from a 7-day free trial.

You'll be able to watch the British and Irish Lions Tour from South Africa on Super Sport.

Meanwhile, fans based in Australia can watch British and Irish Lions vs Japan live via ad-free streaming service Stan Sport.

A subscription will set you back $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE TRIAL.

In New Zealand pay-tv network Sky Sport is showing the British and Irish Lions vs Japan.

If you're already a subscriber, you can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a British and Irish Lions vs Japan live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.