How to live stream Fury vs Wilder 3 from anywhere

One draw, one win to the Gypsy King and now, a third match is finally happening after almost two years of delays due to Covid, conflicting fights and even the NFL schedule getting in the way. Read on to see how to watch a Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream online.

This fight will be the third time the two giants of boxing have stepped into the ring with the current score set at 1 win to Fury and 1 draw. That means if Fury wins, he'll be the clear champion here and if Wilder sneaks a victory, we're left with an overall draw and, the potential for a fourth fight.

So how do these two fighters stack up? Wilder is an ex-WBC heavyweight title champion, holding the position for five years with ten successful defences. Of his impressive 42 wins, a ridiculous 41 have been knockouts, 20 being in the first round.

However, anyone who's been following this rivalry will know Tyson Fury is by no means an easy opponent. He defeated Wilder back in 2020 and is a two-time world heavyweight champion. He has the reach and height advantage in this match and, he has never lost a fight across his 31 events.

With a packed undercard and an impressive main bout, a Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream is one not to miss. Read on to see how to watch the boxing across the world.

The third instalment in the Fury vs Wilder line-up will be hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The fight will take place on Saturday, October 9.

It will be a long event with coverage of the undercard starting at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4.30pm PT. The main card (which is PPV) will begin at around 9pm ET (6pm PT) and the main event of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder will start at around between 11pm ET (8pm ET).

UK fans will have an uncomfortable start time with the undercard showing at midnight and Fury vs Wilder set to take place at around 4am BST. Australian fans can tune in for the start at 10.30am AEDT and for those in New Zealand, you can tune in at 12.30pm NZDT.

Live stream Fury vs Wilder 3 from abroad

If you just so happen to be out of the country for the 3rd fight between Fury and Wilder, there is still a way to watch it. The best way to watch a Fury vs Wilder live stream from anywhere in the world is by using one of the best VPNs to get around geo-blocks and restrictions.

A streaming VPN allows you to log into your home country's IP address so that you can watch all the content you pay for without broadcasting blackouts. Many services don't offer their streams abroad, so you'll need to hop on a server based in your home country to log into the streaming site of your choice instead.

How to live stream Fury vs Wilder 3 in the UK

For anyone based in the UK looking to watch the third instalment of Fury vs Wilder, the BT Sport Box Office will be the place to go. Unfortunately, this fight isn't included in BT's normal sports packages and instead you will have to buy a PPV, costing £24.95. Coverage for the event will begin at around midnight with the main card following at 3am on Saturday, October 9. If you're looking to watch the event on BT but will be out of the country, you can still catch all of the action through the use of a VPN.

How to live stream Fury vs Wilder 3 in the US

In the US, there are two services hosting this event - Fox Sports and ESPN Plus. Unfortunately, those in the US will have one of the highest fees in the world for this match. The PPV will cost you $79.99 and you won't be able to get a discount as an existing customer to ESPN+ or Fox. The coverage of the undercard is expected to kick in at around 7pm ET / 4pm PT and the main event will start at around 9pm ET / 6pm PT. If you're normally based in the US but a holiday is clashing with your boxing coverage, you can still tune in like you're back home via a VPN.

(Image credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Where you can live stream Fury vs Wilder anywhere else in the world

If you're not in the UK or US, you won't able to access the platforms listed above. Luckily, there are still plenty of options for streaming from other countries.

If you're tuning in from Australia, you can get a PPV by going through Kayo or Main Event. Whichever you choose, the fight will cost you $59.95 and Fury and Wilder are expected to be doing their walk-ons at around 2pm AEDT.

For those in New Zealand, you'll be able to watch this legendary boxing match via Sky Arena. The service will be showing the fight as a PPV for $39.95. Coverage will begin at 2pm NZDT with ring walks set for around 4pm.

If you find you're lacking a streaming platform from wherever you are in the world, you can always use a VPN to tune in to one of the other available streaming platforms available.

How to watch a Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream for FREE

There are a few countries where the Fury vs Wilder 3 fight will broadcast on free-to-air channels. These include Azteca 7 in Mexico, REN-TV in Russia, and PPTV in Thailand.

If you're outside of Thailand, you can install a VPN on your device to appear as if you're watching back home by hopping on a server based there and stream Fury vs Wilder 3 online for free. However, Mexico and Russia may be more difficult, with few VPNs having servers based there.

How to watch Fury vs Wilder 3 live stream using a VPN

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream Fury vs Wilder as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.