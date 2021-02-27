Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X just crashed the PS5 party with stunning new game images

Halo Infinite may have been delayed until Fall 2021, but that hasn't stopped stunning brand new 4K images from the game being released that show just how spectacular it is set to look on Xbox Series X, as well as giving PS5 gamers something to be envious of.

The images show various different locals from Halo Infinite's environments, both inside and outside, as well as in space, and really show off what detail and nuanced lighting is now capable on Microsoft's Xbox Series X flagship console.

The 4K images were shown off on the official Halo Waypoint blog, whereby the campaign's expansive world of Zeta Halo was discussed and shown off. To get a taste of the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X goodness, simply plant your peepers on the imagery below.

(Image credit: Microsoft | 343 Industries)

As can be seen in the images, there is now much more detail in each scene and the lighting has seemingly been completely overhauled, with what looks like ray tracing utilised.

There's no doubting that since the game was slammed massively by gamers for both its dated looks and slippage in terms of release date, that the game has come on leaps and bounds, and the Waypoint post seems to quell those rumors that the game could even slip into 2022 even more, too.

What we're seeing here in these images does not look like a game years from release.

There's also no doubting that a next-gen Halo game that looks as good as these still images would really give Sony PS5 gamers something to be envious of, which in T3's opinion is exactly what it needs right now. Microsoft has massively bolstered its gaming titles with the recent purchase of Bethesda, but the platform is still crying out for its flagship IP, and a 2021 blockbuster Halo Infinite would really help relaunch both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Here's hoping we get to see this visually stunning new Halo Infinite running in some new trailer soon.