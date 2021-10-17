GTA 6 needs these 5 upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series X to make me buy it

GTA 6 is already sounding like it is going to be a true game-changer for the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

And despite GTA 6's seemingly distant release date, according to the very latest leaked information we might be seeing our first glimpses of it sooner than anyone thought.

And that's something that all PS5 and Xbox Series X owners should be super hyped for as there is no other game maker on Earth that has pioneered and evolved the open-world sandbox genre of video game than GTA 6's makers Rockstar.

GTA 6 is going to be a landmark title for gamers and the industry and, I for one, can't wait. However, there are still plenty of things the game needs to do and show me if I am to part with my hard earned money for it.

Here are the 5 things GTA 6 must have for me to buy it:

1. Better written characters (especially female ones)

The writing in GTA V was at many times simply embarrassing in my opinion. The needlessly macho, Hollywood B movie wannabe dialogue between the ridiculously male biased main cast of characters aimed for cool and funny and ended up disappointingly cliched and at times just plain boring. I didn't care for GTA V's main characters and that stopped me engaging and getting immersed.

In addition, the lack of well-written and even remotely normal or positive female characters in the game was infamous on release and still clouds my opinion (and many other gamers' opinions) of it to this day.

I'd love a female protagonist in GTA 6, but only if she wasn't going to be cliched, overly sexualised mess that GTA V women were. Come on Rockstar, sort it out.

2. Enhanced customisation in terms of character home

The ability to really customise your home in GTA 6 and even where that home is on the map would be a great addition to the series. So far we've never had the sort of freedom such a large open world game would suggest you could have in GTA, with that sort functionality restricted to some pretty darn neat PC mods that millions of gamers don't have access to.

Immersion for me is key in enjoying role playing games of any sort, including open world third person games like GTA, so to have better control over my character's home would be fantastic.

Completely dynamic home placement seems far fetched, but a greater selection of plots to buy and an expanded menu for customising that plot in terms of building construction and furnishings sure doesn't.

3. Less of a pervasive cartoonish and comedic tone

This kind of goes back to the writing but also to the actual design of characters and world objects in general. GTA has always, sometimes notoriously, skirted a line between extreme violence, adult themes and slapstick, gross-out, surrealist comedy, but I think it's time for the series to grow up a bit.

I'm not saying lets rip out the core of what GTA is, but if characters and events can have like 17 per cent more realism and maturity thrown on top then I think it would actually take the series to an entire new level.

I want to live the story of the characters in this game, and I can't do that when immersion is being shattered by notably cartoonish events, characters and mini-games.

4. Better AI and smarter, more alive NPCs

I've heard some really exciting things already about Rockstar is really doubling down on AI for its future games and GTA 6 would benefit massively from this. According to official information, Rockstar is working right now to:

1. "Improve the responsiveness and quality of humans and animals with lower production costs".

2. Develop "machine learning approaches".

3. Create "better parity between AI and player-controlled characters".

I've also heard that Rockstar is working on a evolving, seasonal map with things like dynamic weather and events.

Roll all this together and it doesn't take a genius to see that GTA 6 would feel massively more alive with these improvements. You'd be able to have more NPCs acting smarter and with greater degrees of complexity, more realistic in-game elements like weather and reactions to events, and better gameplay, too.

5. A larger, load-free world with more interiors

We've seen the sort of lighting fast, loading-screen-free gameplay that is possible on titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, with the PS5's lightning fast SSD allowing buttery smooth seamless gameplay. And if there's one series that needs that more than any other then it's GTA.

If GTA 6 can deliver an open world that is larger than ever before and, crucially, remove loading screens, then enhanced immersion could be delivered. And especially so if we have far more buildings with actual interiors, and not just unpassable facades.

For me this would help mitigate my disappointment, as I've written about before, with the rumored GTA 6 location, as I'd be able to live where I want and design my home as I want.