Grand Theft Auto San Andreas in VR coming to Oculus Quest

As part of Facebook’s big metaverse presentation, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that the Rockstar classic game, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is in development for the Oculus Quest 2. This, Zukerberg says, “this new version of what I think is one of the greatest games ever made, will offer players an entirely new way to experience this entirely open world in virtual reality.”

It seems the team at Facebook have been working for years to bring the game to Quest. GTA San Andreas was first launched in 2004 for PlayStation 2 as the fifth Grand Theft Auto title. However, a new enhanced version with full 4K resolution is coming to consoles next month as part of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. It’s this enhanced version that will hopefully form the basis of the VR game.

San Andreas is based across multiple cities, giving a huge world to explore, though even the enhanced version doesn’t offer the graphical realness of the most recent GTA 5. My guess is that there’s a lot of work to bring the title to VR, and so picking an older title could be slightly easier. If it’s successful though, I wouldn’t rule out GTA 6 coming to VR as well.

The full 80-minute Connect 2021 presentation, which can be watched back on Facebook now. It also outlined other games coming to the Quest 2, such as Blade and Sorcery Nomad, special events in Population One and new music packs coming to Beat Saber.

Facebook Messenger, complete with audio calls will be made available for Oculus Quest 2 natively and the Oculus Store will gain a range of new 2D apps, including Slack.