Grab WD's 5TB external hard drive for $90 at Best Buy before Cyber Monday

More storage than you knew you needed at an amazing price.

WD Easystore 5TB external hard drive Best Buy Black Friday Cyber Monday deals
(Image credit: WD)

By

Black Friday is over and the focus now turns to Cyber Monday 2019, the best day of the year to buy any consumer electronics that you've had your eye on for a while but it was a little bit too expensive. Anything and everything gets a price cut on Monday, making it an amazing day for tech lovers. 

T3 has spent the past few weeks hunting for the best deals ahead of this weekend, meaning we've created a one-stop shop for your needs. Whether you're looking for a new smartphone (with or without a contract), kettle, fitness accessories, or Lego, we've found the best deals. 

One amazing deal that caught out eye is for WD's 5TB Easystore external hard drive, which Best Buy has reduced by $80, meaning it could be yours for just $89.99.

WD Easystore 5TB Portable Hard Drive (USB 3) | Was $169.99 | Sale price $89.99 | Available now at Best Buy
Having an external hard drive is amazing for so many things but oftentimes you can find yourself running out of space. With 5 terabytes on deck, however, that will literally never happen.View Deal

Having an external hard drive in 2019 is just good practice. For one thing, everything should be backed up nowadays, both on- and off-line, so you don't lose anything important. In the age of downloading media, having the space without clogging up your main PC can be good, too. 

Beyond the 5TBs, WD's offering here packs USB 3.0, meaning you can transfer files at up to 5GB/second. There are automatic backup options on board, compatible with both macOS and Windows. And it only weighs 8.1oz. 

