Google Pixel Watch could arrive next week, alongside the Google Pixel 4

The Google Pixel Watch has been making headlines again after it has been tipped for imminent release by a well-known and reliable news site. The smartwatch, which is Google's answer to the Apple Watch, could launch alongside the Google Pixel 4 at an event in New York next week (the 15th of October, to be exact).

This isn't the first time (or indeed the second or third time) the Pixel Watch has been tipped for launch, causing the Wear OS-powered smartwatch to become somewhat of a Yeti or Bigfoot.

The most recent launch prediction comes from Nikkei Asia Review, which states, "the search giant will unveil two new 4G Pixel smartphones, as expected, and possibly a new smartwatch and notebook too."

The hotly-anticipated wearable was widely rumoured to launch alongside the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and Google Home Hub at the Made By Google hardware event last October. However, it never materialised, despite evidence that Google was working on a smartwatch.

It was later revealed in a report from Business Insider that Google was ready to launch the Pixel Watch alongside the first Pixel phone back in 2016, but was pulled at the last minute.

According to BI, the smartwatch didn't live up the premium standard Google was aiming for, and was instead re-packaged and re-branded as the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style.

The Pixel Watch has re-surfaced many times over the years, with strap patents, and, most recently, rumours of a built-in camera.

Something else important has also happened since the first Google Pixel Watch was rumours – Google purchased "smartwatch technology" from Fossil for $40 million.

It has since been revealed that the technology in question was the ability to make a digital-analogue hybrid smartwatch. A watch with mechanical hands as well as a touchscreen. The technology is called ‘Diana’, a portmanteau of digital and analogue.

Could we see this technology materialise in the form of a hybrid Google Pixel Watch next week? Time will tell…

Liked this?