Google Pixel 5 pre-order deal delivers phone with FREE Bose wireless headphones

The Google Pixel 5 has now been officially revealed by Google at today's "Launch Night In" event, and now the new flagship phone is up for pre-order.

The best Google Pixel 5 pre-order deal we've seen, though, is currently available at the official Google Store, which offers the phone along with a free pair of Bose wireless headphones with Google Assistant built in.

We think the Google Pixel 5 looks like a quality new handset and will be perfect for those who like a pure Android experience and quality cameras. And now, with this Bose headset, you'll be guaranteed quality audio, too.

The full details of the Google Pixel 5 phone deal can be viewed below:

Google Pixel 5 | Free Bose wireless headphones | Available now

This Google Pixel 5 pre-order deal delivers a pair of Bose wireless headphones for free and, what's even better, is that the cans come with Google Assistant built in. The perfect audio partner for the new flagship. Available now at Google Store.View Deal

