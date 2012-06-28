Google confirms 1 million daily Android activations milestone

Announced alongside the Nexus 7 tablet, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and the Nexus Q, Google has confirmed it has now activates 1m Android devices a day

Google has revealed the lofty expansion rates of its dominant mobile operating system with the software giant confirming it now activates a staggering one million Android devices per day.



Announced alongside the official Android 4.1 Jelly Bean confirmation and the upcoming Nexus 7 tablet release plans, Google has revealed that with more than 400 million Android devices currently in consumers' hands, an extra one million Gingerbread, Honeycomb and ICS filled offerings are being registered by users on a daily basis.



"Android is now on 400 million devices," Google's Hugo Barra said during the keynote at the company's Google I/O developer conference in San Francisco last night. He added: "We are now seeing one million activations of Android every day.”



Detailing Android's rapid rise to dominance, the Apple rival revealed late last year that it had hit the 700,000 daily activations milestone with the 900,000 marker coming earlier this month.



