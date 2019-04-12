Get the best outdoor tech for garden or holiday – in the new issue of T3 magazine!

Tame the lawn without the effort, hike and camp smarter, zip around in personal electric vehicles, and loads more!

By

The new issue of  T3 magazine is on-sale now, and our Outdoor Gadget Special features fantastic tech to help make everything from gardening to mountaineering easier. 

We've got robo-mowers, clever tents, battery packs to last you a week in a field, watches with maps in, survival gear, mini electric vehicles that can save you time and money on your commute, and a camera with a high-end sensor in a travel-friendly body. And that's just a taste – you can read a sample of the issue right in your browser below!

We've also reviewed the new generation of Bluetooth-connected turntables, we've got 2019's hottest watches, we give you our final verdict on the Samsung S10+, we pick out cleaning tech to make that spring spruce a doddle, we rate top new Bluetooth headphones, we try a tablet that turns into an Alexa smart display when you dock it… and more!

