Get $300 off the top-end 10.5-inch iPad Pro at Walmart on Black Friday

One such item is the stunning 10.5-inch iPad Pro from Apple, which usually retails for a heady $999 but is reduced to just $699 today at Walmart for the 512GB WiFi version.

Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 512GB, WiFi)

The Pro version, seen here in the smaller 10.5-inch version, is the best of the best, packing laptop-level performance into tiny hardware.

Apple has been pushing the Pro as a laptop alternative for some time now and we have to say, having tested the device, it's certainly there in some respects. Sure, there are still some things a laptop can do better but the iPad, with its new iPadOS, is definitely a replacement for lighter (and some heavier) tasks.

For example, if you're into video editing then it might be worth checking out the iPad Pro: it's super fast, has a range of editing software, and the touchscreen makes interacting with clips a nice experience.

Apple touts the iPad Pro as having up to 10 hours of battery life, which we found to be true in our tests, meaning you'll be able to leave the charger at home most days.