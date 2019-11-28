Get Bose's superb SoundLink II on-ears for just $179 at Walmart this Black Friday

Fans of deals rejoice! Black Friday 2019 has arrived after a few weeks of build up and it's as big as the elves at T3 have been saying it would be. Everything, and we mean everything, has gotten a price cut this year, putting a whole bunch of stuff well within your budget.

T3 has spent weeks in the bunker in preparation for this weekend, culminating in Cyber Monday, to ensure that we give you the most comprehensive deals coverage that it's possible to get. We've got it all: consumer electronics, kitchenware, audio equipment, fitness stuff, toys. You name it, we've got a deal on it.

One such amazing deal is for Bose's SoundLink II on-ear headphones in black, which are currently reduced to $179 from $229 at Walmart.

Bose SoundLink II Around Ear Wireless Headphones (Black) | Was $229 | Sale price $179 | Available now at Walmart

Everyone deserves good quality headphones and Bose is known for providing exactly that: durable wireless headphones that don't break the bank and deliver superb sound quality. With this deal, they almost fix the bank.View Deal

The secret to how Bose packs so much sound into such a small space is guarded like the Queen's Crown Jewels. All we know is that it works – and it works very well. The SoundLink II headphones are no exception, delivering studio-level sound for everyday people. This doesn't just stop at music, either: Bose has built in a few features that improve voice quality, both for you and the person on the other end.

The re-chargeable batteries offer up to 15 hours of playback, more than enough for most activities, and 15 minutes of fast charging gives you around two hours of playback. Basically, you'll never be without music.

We really can't recommend these headphones enough, especially with $50 off.