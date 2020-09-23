Galaxy S20 FE coming for OnePlus 8T with top tier specs and low price

Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE – the Fan Edition of the Galaxy S20 that includes features that fans love, at a surprisingly affordable price.

Described as a "premium flagship phone" Samsung has OnePlus in its sights with this one, taking aim at the Chinese company's upcoming OnePlus 8T that's set to debut next month with its own set of impressive specs at an equally palatable price.

The Galaxy S20 FE offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate, rivalling the OnePlus 8T's own 6.5-inch 120Hz FHD+ panel.

Packing a 4,500mAh battery, with Super Fast Charging and Wireless PowerShare, running out of juice shouldn't be a problem, and with Microsoft championing Samsung's smartphones as the perfect platform for mobile gaming with Game Pass, whether it's the super premium Galaxy S20 Ultra or the bargainous S20 FE, you'll be all set for a mammoth gaming session on the go.

The most exciting news for Samsung fans outside of the US is that they won't have to settle for the Exynos 990 chipset that rolls out in the company's smartphones in Europe and China – although there is a caveat to that.

The 4G version of the S20 FE will house the Exynos 990 in the usual regions, but the 5G version will roll out with the Snapdragon 865 processor, so if that's what you've been waiting for, now's your chance to indulge.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S20 FE sports a 32MP front-facing camera, and a triple rear camera array (12MP ultra wide + 12MP wide-angle + 8MP telephoto) with 3x optical zoom, and 30x space zoom.

Samsung is spicing things up when it comes to colorways, offering more than both the OnePlus 8T and iPhone 12: fans can choose from Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White, while the textured haze effect finish will keep smudges and fingerprints to a minimum.

The Galaxy S20 FE debuts on October 2 with prices starting from £599/ AU$999 for the 4G model, and $699/ £699/ AU$1,149 for the 5G model, but pre-orders are open now. If you're in the US, you'll only be able to order the 5G handset.

There's a plethora of smartphones launching between now and next month, so unless you're in a rush, it's worth holding out to see how they stack up in terms of specs and pricing.

