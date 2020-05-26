Futuristic PS5 DualSense controller is the PlayStation 5 gamepad of our dreams

The PlayStation 5 unveiling is now just over a week away according to the latest leaks, with Sony slated to show off the PS5 on Thursday, June 4th.

This is the date that loyal PlayStation gamers will finally see what sort of pixel-pushing weapon they will be able to wield in the upcoming next-gen console war, as well as what PS5 games they will be able to call upon.

And this will be a relief, as while Microsoft has been building its gamer ranks with a full Xbox Series X console reveal, as well as monthly game and feature unveilings, all PlayStation gamers have had to hang their hopes on is the PS5's new DualSense controller, which was shown off with a few images by Sony back in April.

This lack of communication by Sony as to what the PlayStation 5 will look like has, as you would expect from avid gamers, has led to the production of a series of concept designs for the console, with this heart-stoppingly beautiful visualisation the most recent.

Interestingly now, though, an incredibly futuristic concept of the DualSense controller in action has broken cover courtesy of talented motion designer Iskander Utebayev, who posted his simply jaw-dropping controller concept on Instagram. Check it out below:

👾 DualSense® my vision. Are you waiting for PlayStation® 5? ⚡️ Iskander Utebayev

And there we were thinking the real DualSense controller looked advanced! This futuristic PS5 gamepad has multiple moving parts, a pop-up touchscreen, light-up buttons (with shortcuts to the PlayStation Store, system settings and achievements) and a super slick design.

The gamepad is shown cycling through plenty of quality games, with the incoming AAA title Cyberpunk 2077 among them, as well as just what sort of functionality it is capable of.

And, while the real DualSense controller for PS5 will be nowhere near as advanced as this concept (all those moving parts and that pop-up, touch-sensitive screen would cost mega bucks), it is still cool to see just what could be possible in the future in terms of console controllers.

It also excited us even more for the real PlayStation 5 launch and to get hands on with the real DualSense controller and play some of the mind-blowing new PS5 games we've been teased with. Fingers crossed that early June unveiling date proves accurate.