Forget PS5, these Nike PG 5 PlayStation 5 sneakers are my next essential purchase

It's fair to say that the PS5 has been the most in-demand product on Earth over the past six months, and with PS5 restock issues continuing, there are still millions of gamers unable to pick up a PlayStation 5 console.

It's not all doom and gloom for PS5 fans, though, as Nike has just unveiled its latest sneaker collaboration and, well, it's a doozy.

That's because Nike has collaborated with Paul George of the LA Clippers basketball team and PlayStation itself to create the PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway sneakers. You can take a look at the PG 5 from every angle in the video below:

The attention to detail on the PG 5 sneakers is next level, with Nike and PlayStation designers, including Yujin Morisawa – the artist behind the PS5 console’s design – worked closely together to bring the spirit of Paul George's game on court and the look of PS5 to life.

The devil is always in the detail with great sneakers, and in my opinion the PG 5 are no exception. The tongues of the shoe, for example, have PG and PlayStation 5 logos on them, while the colors of the shoe are super reminiscent of the industrial design and colorway of the PS5 console itself.

There's also the iconic PlayStation cross, circle, triangle and square shapes on the sneakers, wrapping around the exterior of the shoe at the ankle. As you would expect, each pair also comes with a special hangtag that looks class, too.

(Image credit: Nike)

The PS 5 PlayStation 5 colorway sneakers drop in select regions starting on May 14, 2021, with more information available in each country via the Nike SNKRS app as well as the official Nike website.

For me, as both a basketball and Sony PlayStation 5 fan, this is basically the dream collaboration, and while I am sure they will be in demand at launch, I think fans will have a much better chance of bagging a pair than a console right now.

If you can't get a pair of the PG 5 in real life, though, then you'll be able to check them out virtually (hopefully on a PS5!), with the special edition shoes coming to the NBA 2K21 video game.

(Image credit: Nike)

