FA opens new home of football - the UK's most advanced gym

Newly-launched FA project embraces cutting-edge fitness technology to revolutionise training for elite sports in the UK

After 26 years on the drawing board, the FA has finally opened the doors to a new state-of-the-art training facility in Buton-on-Trent in the Midlands.



St George's Park, the new home of English national football, cost £100m to build and houses the most advanced fitness technology in Europe.



From anti gravity treadmills, altitude chambers and underwater treadmills to bleeding-edge body monitoring equipment and the latest strength and conditioning equipment, the FA has partnered with the biggest names in fitness technology and sports medicine to create what they hope will become a centre for creating world-beating sports teams and individuals.



"St George's Park is a place designed to inspire world class performance for future England teams." says David Sheepshanks, Chairman St George's Park.



Fitness equipment giant Technogym has an exclusive deal with the FA to provide fitness equipment to the centre while sports medicine and health experts Perform will be working alongside the FA's own team of physios to deliver sports medicine, rehabilition and recovery services.

The new facility will play host to England's twenty four football squads from the senior men's team to juniors but will also be open to the public and teams or professionals from other sporting disciplines.