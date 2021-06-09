Disney Plus partnership with Xbox Game Pass hinted at with Loki pun

UPDATE

T3's report was accurate. The latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perk is 30 days free of Disney+. See the below tweet for confirmation:

Loki’s coming and we’re way happier about it than he is… probably because the latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk is 30-days of @DisneyPlus! (terms apply) pic.twitter.com/svicRVGS70June 8, 2021 See more

The brand new Disney Plus TV show Loki is getting rave reviews right now and, judging by a tweet from the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account, it looks like Game Pass Ultimate subscribers could be about to get a piece of the action.

That's because the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account has posted a tweet that notes that a new perk is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and that instead of making a "big flashy video" to show it off, in the end the service decided to go "with something a little more... Lowkey".

The full tweet can be viewed below:

At first we were going to make this big flashy video to tease the next Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perk but in the end we decided to go with something a little more... LowkeyJune 7, 2021 See more

Now, considering that the Loki TV series is new hotness launching right now on Disney Plus, the timing of this tweet, as well as the very obvious "Lowkey / Loki" pun, indicated to T3 at least that we're about to see some tie-in partnership between Xbox Game Pass and Disney Plus, and in time for Loki to be watched.

As to what that will be right now remains unclear, however, it seems likely that Disney Plus will be included, at least for a limited time, in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. Obviously, nothing is official, but considering we've seen partnerships between Microsoft and Disney before this feels highly probable.

This move comes in the wake of reports breaking of Sony's incoming PlayStation Plus Video Pass, as well as Netflix's moves "to do more with interactive entertainment".

The line between video streaming service and game streaming service appears to be blurring, and it seems like within a few years we will see many streaming services offer both forms of entertainment in one package.

Right now, though, we could be about to see the start of this at least in terms of a partnership form for gamers playing their games on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and all of Microsoft's legacy Xbox One consoles. Sky TV has shown how two paid for entertainment services can work and be packaged together to save users money in its Netflix on Sky Q bundles, so we might be about to see something similar.

Unless this tweet comes to nothing, which is obviously a possibility, regardless of what is offered it seems like some extra value is about to land for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and it could be a great way to enjoy Loki's exploits on Disney Plus.