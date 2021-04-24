Disney Plus has a fantastic treat lined up for Marvel fans

Disney Plus subscribers just got yet another reason to be happy as, yet again, they are about to get a huge content upgrade.

That's because Disney Plus has just agreed an "unprecedented" deal that will see Spider-Man as well as other Sony-owned movie franchises to be made available on the incredibly popular streaming service.

A long with Spider-Man movies, Disney Plus will also get access to franchises such as Spider-Man, Jumanji, and Hotel Transylvania among others.

The news comes a month after Disney Plus confirmed it was going to also introduce over 100 new shows this year following "enormous success".

And it also comes after the new streaming giant sent shock waves through Netflix HQ by amassing over 94.9 million subscribers in little over a year.

The Sony news, as reported by Deadline, will be especially welcome to Disney Plus subscribers who are big fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as it will enable the complete MCU (aside from The Incredible Hulk), to be available on the service.

And, while there isn't exclusivity on the deal, giving Netflix and Amazon Prime Video a shot in the arm, it very much seems like another huge win for Disney, which has been blowing critics away and amassing huge amounts of subscribers since its launch thanks to its simply astonishing selection of content.

And that's content that is being added to all the time. Only back in February this year did the entire Star catalogue of TV shows and movies get added to Disney Plus, and now that is to be followed by Sony movies, too.

Which when you consider that Disney Plus now delivers access to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, Star and The Simpsons, soon to be joined by Sony movies, too, it seems like the momentum behind the new streaming platform certainly isn't stopping, and that it will continue to offer a best-in-class content offering.

To see today's best deal on Disney Plus check out the below pricing charts.