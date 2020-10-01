DeLonghi celebrates International Coffee Day by releasing new La Specialista Maestro

DeLonghi, the renowned Italian small-appliance manufacturer, has commemorated International Coffee Day by unveiling the La Specialista Maestro– the newest addition to DeLonghi’s range of premium coffee machines.

This coffee-machine marvel has been designed to create an at-home barista style experience, empowering the user to perfect both the coffee and the milk preparation processes – so you can confidently make your favorite coffee order without needing to make a trip down to your local cafe.



(Image credit: Delonghi)

To facilitate your new found love of at-home coffee-making, DeLonghi has included six pre-set recipes, an Active Temperature Control setup, and dual milk systems (automatic LatteCrema system or manual LatteArt Steam wand) so no brew is off limits.

The La Specialista Maestro also has an incorporated Sensor grinding technology with eight settings and a Smart Tamping Station, meaning it precisely delivers consistent coffee doses, each tamped with optimum pressure.

We’re only mentioning a few highlights from a gamut of additional features the La Specialista Maestro has to offer – making this machine particularly attractive to those on the lookout for a premium coffee machine.

The price of the La Specialista Maestro is set at AU$1,999, so it certainly isn’t on the cheap side, but hey, that’s the sort of price you’re looking to pay for a premium coffee-machine from a well-known Italian manufacturer.

If you’re interested in purchasing the La Specialist Maestro, you can do so directly through DeLonghi’s online store.