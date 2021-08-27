Fitbit Versa 2 is cheapest ever at Amazon and there are a HEAP of other Fitbit deals on there too

There may be newer Fitbits in the world than the Versa 2, but to make up for its gently maturing profile, Amazon has dropped it to its equal lowest ever price, just. in time for autumn – we know this because it is part of the Amazon End of Summer Sale. So this is hands down the best Fitbit deal on the market right now. Need some more convincing before you buy? Read the 'why should you buy' section below. In short: a great Fitbit fitness tracker with built-in smart assistant feature. Versa 2 is really not all that different from the newer, shinier Versa 3 and right now it is waaaay cheaper.

• Buy the Fitbit Versa 2 at Amazon for £119, was £199.99, you save £80.99

The Amazon Fitbit deals do not remotely end there, however. While you're waiting for the Fitbit Charge 5 to come out, you can snap up a Charge 4 for under £100. There's also a very handy £60 off the range-topping, flagship, stress-busting Fitbit Sense as well as discounts on cheaper Fitbits, and kids' Fitbits.

• Shop all the Amazon End of Summer Sale Fitbit deals

You may have missed the chance to sun yourself much this year, but now is a great time to get 'beach fit' for next year. Cheery thought! As well as all these Fitbit deals, Amazon also has a bunch of Garmin running, cycling and golf watch deals to tempt you today…

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch | Was £199.99| Now £119 | You save £80.99 at Amazon

The Versa 2 is more attractive successor of the original Versa and comes with built-in Alexa smart assistant – an odd but enjoyable version of Alexa, as it responds to your spoken instructions and requests in text form only. The Versa 2 is equipped with NFC for contactless payment, tracks sleep, can display workouts on the wrist and more.View Deal

Lowest price Fitbit Sense | Was £300 | Now £239 | Save £61 at Amazon

Perhaps it's no surprise to see this discount, as the new Charge 5 includes most of the Sense's previously exclusive features, at a much lower price. Even so, it's a very welcome saving, as this is an extremely attractive and desirable fitness smartwatch. Sense gives precise health and fitness data, tracks stress and sleep with great aplomb and includes an ECG as well as an optical sensor to monitor your heart with greater precision and depth.View Deal

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

The Fitbit Versa 2 is still one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market even though its newer version, the even better Fitbit Versa 3, is also available to buy for a few months now. Fitbit has been one of the pioneering companies bringing fitness tracking to the masses and the Fitbit Versa 2 has been their flagship model until very recently.

So, what can the Fitbit Versa 2 do? Its main appeal for most is probably the Amazon Alexa smart assistant function which to be fair, is not a feature you will use all that often after the initial period of buying the watch. It's cool and all but most people will just use their smartphones to get weather updates and check 'how many different dog breeds are there'.

However, features you will use include all day activity tracking, built-in optical heart rate sensor, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, breathing rate, workout intensity map, guided breathing sessions, reminders to move and more. The Versa 2 can also give you a 'Stress Management Score' to "better understand how your body handles stress with an in-app score that tracks physical signs of it."

And although the Versa 2 hasn't got a built-in GPS chip – the Versa 3 has – it can still track position outdoors by using your smartphone's GPS, as long as you carry it around with you when wearing the Versa 2 for outdoor exercising such as running or cycling. Better still, you can play music offline on the Versa 2 as long as you have Spotify or Deezer subscription.

Yet more Fitbit deals

