Cheap SIM only deal! Black Friday WON with unlimited EVERYTHING for just £18!

Why does T3 rate Smarty as one of the absolute finest SIM Only deals specialists in the UK? This is why! Unlimited everything, that's data, calls and texts, for just £18 per month. That's an astounding Black Friday bargain!

Smarty is also right at the top of T3's SIM only deals list, as all of its plans come with no contract. This means you can cancel them at any time. Yes, you heard that right. Don't like a deal anymore and you can just walk away – no ties, no contract.

What do unlimited everything plans delivers? Freedom, maximum freedom to use your phone as much as you want, anytime you want, and not have the spectre of penalty fees lingering over your head.

That's the freedom to literally burn data each day, as well as call and text whoever you want, and not have to worry about being gouged by a network for breaching an allowance cap.

There's no speed restrictions on Smarty's SIMs, either, so you can use the unlimited everything plan until your heart's content. It is a truly unlimited everything SIM only deal, and we think it is absolute worth checking out.

Smarty SIM only | Unlimited texts, data, and calls | 1-month rolling plan (cancel anytime) | £18/month | Available now

If you're in the market for a fantastic SIM Only deal, look no further than what Smarty has to offer: unlimited data, calls and texts for just £18 per month. You can cancel it any time, too, so you can wave goodbye to being tethered to a long-term contract.View Deal

Smarty makes use of the Three network, ensuring you'll have fantastic coverage no matter where you are in the UK or Europe. According to Smarty, they have 98.6% UK indoor spaces covered and a staggering 99.5% of outdoor spaces.

Because the contract is only one month, there's no need to stress about signing away your money and life to a lengthy mobile plan. If you want to cancel, you can. It's that simple. There isn't even a credit check, so no need to worry about that either.

On the Unlimited plan, there are no limits on tethering so you can provide data for you, your friends, family, and whoever else for as long as you want.