Cheap mattress deals 2020: the biggest discounts this May

Not sleeping too well? It might be time to invest in a new mattress. While the best mattresses can be expensive, there are plenty of cheap mattress deals around if you know where to look. Many of the biggest brands are offering some great offers to help you save money this month. Read on for an easy-to-scan list of the best cheap mattress deals live right now, and the most exciting mattress sales to browse too.

Whether you’re looking for a memory foam mattress, pocket-sprung or hybrid mattress, bed in a box or any other type, scroll down for all the best cheap single, double and king mattresses (and more).

The best cheap mattress deals in the UK

We've scanned through all the best mattress sales. Here's our pick of the biggest mattress deals running right now...

Otty mattress: Get £200 off the Otty Hybrid | Save £250 on the Otty Flex | Save up to £560 with an Otty bundle

Otty is the only boxed mattress to be awarded with a prestigious NBF (National Bed Federation) Award so far. It was already one of the cheapest mattresses you can buy online, but now you can save even more money thanks to a wealth of spring mattress deals over at Otty. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Dormeo mattress sale: up to 50% off mattresses and bedding

Dormeo has extended its biggest-ever sale, with hundreds of pounds-worth of savings on its popular mattresses, bedding, beds, mattress toppers and more. You can also get 20% off Evercomfy bedding. Deal ends: soonView Deal

Nectar memory foam mattress: £250 off and get two FREE pillows | Nectar

Nectar is offering up to a whopping £250 discount in its spring sale – and you'll get two premium Nectar pillows free (worth £70) with every mattress order too. Nectar mattresses give you perfect support in any sleeping position, and you get a whopping 365-night trial period too. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Leesa mattress (UK): now £449 (was £650) | Leesa

Save up to £250 - Each of Leesa's mattresses, the Original and the Luxury Hybrid, have received a discount as part of the Leesa March Savings sale. The saving depends on which you choose, and the size you need – but either way, these Leesa offers are equal to the best we've seen all year. Deal ends: 25 MarchView Deal

Silentnight matresses: save up to £315 | Very

You can save up to £380 on selected Silentnight mattresses over at Very, in the retailer's spring mattress sale. There are miracoil, pocket springs and other options to choose between - it's worth a browse. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

REM-Fit mattresses: 40% off mattresses| REM-Fit

We think the REM-Fit Ortho 500 is one of the best mattresses you can buy if you have a bad back or suffer from aches and pains. Right now you can save 40% on the 500 Ortho mattress, and you can save 50% on REM-Fit's luxury pillows and mattress protector when you buy any mattress. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Sealy mattresses: Save up to 50% | at MattressOnline.co.uk

MattressOnline.co.uk is running a mattress sale on Sealy products, with savings up to a whopping 50%. The Sealy Nostromo is one of the top mattresses named in best mattress buying guide – and it’s included in the sale. Hooray! Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Simba mattress deal: new customers: get 26% off | Simba

You can save 26% at Simba right now if you're a new customer. Our favourite Simba mattress is the mid-range Original, but the cheaper Simba Essentials is also great value (or choose the Pro for a touch of luxury). Deal ends: 22 MarchView Deal

Tweak Nrem: Save £150 with code LOVE SLEEP | Tweak

The Tweak Nrem is a fantastic hybrid mattress with a unique USP: it’s customisable. Divided into five zones – each with an interchangeable foam insert ranging between soft, medium and firm – it means you no longer have to compromise with your partner on comfort. We loved it, and you can save £150 now by using the deal code LOVESLEEP. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

Casper mattress: save 10% on mattresses | Casper

Casper is currently giving you 10% off your mattress order. Just add the code: LIFEWELLSLEPT at checkout when you buy a mattress, and you'll get 10% off your mattress. Cheap mattress deal ends: unknown View Deal

Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress: up to 29% off | at Amazon

With a three-zoned support system and a luxury layer of high density miratex memory foam, this 18cm deep Silentnight mattress is designed to give you a brilliant night’s sleep. Not every size has a discount, but there's 29% off the single right now. Deal ends: unknownView Deal

The best cheap mattress deals in the US

Here are the biggest mattress deals running in the US...

Purple mattress: spring sale: free sleep accessories worth up to $193 | Purple

Buy any Purple mattress directly from Purple, and you'll get a free gift thrown in, worth up to $193. Gifts include sheets and Plush pillows. Choose your sheet colour and pillow type before you check out. Cheap mattress deal ends: unknownView Deal

Emma: 30% off sitewide with code STPADDY | Emma

You can 30% off the award-winning Emma mattress if you buy directly from Emma, thanks to this excellent Emma mattress deal. Bargain. Deal ends: 20 Feb 2020View Deal

7 of the best cheap mattresses you can buy





1. Silentnight Comfort Pocket Essentials 1000 This is the best cheap pocket sprung mattress you can buy Specifications Sizes: Single - super king Depth: 24cm Turn: No Filling: springs Comfort: Medium/firm Trial: 60 nights Guarantee: 5 years RRP: Single: £249, Double: £329, King: £389 Reasons to buy + Very comfortable + Great support for all sleeping styles + No need to turn Reasons to avoid - May be too firm for some

Today's best Silentnight Comfort Pocket Essentials 1000 deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

The Silentnight Pocket Essentials 1000 is the best cheap mattress you can buy. It’s fantastic value, giving you a luxurious 1000 Mirapocket spring system and soft knit cover for a ridiculously low price. It’s also extremely comfortable: each spring is able to pivot in its own pocket, allowing the mattress to provide better support by moulding to your body shape, and preventing motion transference – so you won’t be disturbed by a tossing and turning partner. And as you’d expect from a globally respected brand like Silentnight, it comes on a durable, hypoallergenic case. You’ll find hundreds of rave reviews for the Silentnight Pocket Essentials 1000 – and if you buy it from Silentnight direct, you’ll get a 60-night trial. We’d recommend checking Amazon first though: right now, the price has been slashed by over 30 per cent.

2. The Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam The best cheap memory foam mattress you can buy Specifications Sizes: Single - king Depth: 18cm Turn: No Filling: memory foam Comfort: Medium Trial: 60 nights Guarantee: 5 years RRP: Single: £169, Double: £209, King: £249 Reasons to buy + Zoned firmness levels + Removable and washable cover Reasons to avoid - Can feel hotter than other mattresses - Can smell a bit for the first few days

Today's best Silentnight 3-Zone Memory Foam Rolled Mattress deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Can a memory foam mattress this cheap be worth buying? We think so. With a Which? Best Buy award and hundreds of happy reviews online, the Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam mattress does a great job of helping your body keep a natural position. A 3cm responsive memory foam layer provides body-moulding comfort and support, while alleviating pressure across your shoulders, hips and lower back. It's also anti-allergy, and although it might smell a bit when you first open it, that’s normal – it’s just the fresh foam, and will disappear after a few days. This mattress isn’t as thick as the pocket sprung option at number one in this list, but like Pocket Essentials model, it’s been designed to reduce motion transfer, so you won’t be bothered by a partner tossing and turning. This is a fantastic budget mattress, and one of the best cheap memory foam mattresses you can buy.

3. Happy Beds Bamboo Vitality 2000 Pocket Sprung, Memory and Reflex Foam Mattress The best cheap hybrid mattress - and a double is less than £300 Specifications Sizes: Small single - super king Depth: 27cm Turn: No Filling: springs, memory foam Comfort: Medium Guarantee: 5 years RRP: Single: £424.99, Double: £524.99, King: £594.9 Reasons to buy + Supportive + Luxurious + Great value Reasons to avoid - Can be heavy to move

Today's best Happy Beds Bamboo Vitality 2000 Pocket Sprung Memory and Reflex Foam Mattress deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

If you can increase your budget a little, this cheap hybrid mattress from Happy Beds is outrageously good value. The Bamboo Vitality boasts a luxurious 2000 pocket springs to support you, plus 5cm of body contouring memory foam and another 5xcm of reflex foam. It’s non-flip, with hand-stitched borders and side air vents for breathability, and has received rave reviews on Amazon – where the Bamboo Vitality is on sale for almost half its RRP, coming it at £234.99 for a single, £289.99 for a double and £329.99 for a king. Bargain.

4. Ikea Morgedal This award-winning budget foam mattress offers great value for money Specifications Sizes: Single - king Depth: 18cm Turn: Yes Filling: memory foam Comfort: medium Trial: 90 nights Guarantee: 25 years RRP: Single: £125, Double: £165, King: £195 Reasons to buy + Won awards + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - No bells and whistles Check Amazon

Today's best IKEA Morgedal deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

The Ikea Morgedal is a thick foam mattress in a polyester wrapping. Don’t expect lots of high-tech layers or cutting edge tech: this brilliant budget mattress is exactly what you’d expect from a big lump of foam: comfortable and fairly immune to the movements of your partner. it comes with a 90-day trial period, and it's won a Best Buy award from Which? as well, so you know you’re in good hands despite its distinct lack of bells and whistles.

5. Happy Beds Signature Platinum 2000 Pocket Sprung Orthopaedic Mattress If you can stretch your budget a little, this cracking pocket sprung mattress is an absolute bargain Specifications Sizes: Small single - super king size Depth: 25cm Turn: No Filling: springs Comfort: Medium/firm Guarantee: 5 years RRP: Single: £379.99, Double: £494.99, King: £569.99 Reasons to buy + Great value + 2000 pocket springs + Supportive and comfortable

Today's best Happy Beds Signature Platinum 2000 Pocket Sprung Orthopaedic Mattress deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

The Happy Beds Signature Platinum 2000 Pocket Sprung Orthopaedic Mattress has dropped in price since its release. Thanks to a mattress sale at Happy Beds itself (which is currently offering almost 50 per cent off its RRP), as well as sales at retailers like Amazon (which is showing similar prices), this popular pocket spring mattress is astoundingly cheap compared to rival mattresses. For a bit more money, you get twice as many pocket springs as the Silentnight Pocket Essentials 1000 - our best cheap mattress – which means even more support, and a level of luxury that’s unusual for a budget mattress.

6. Nytex 7 Zone Memory Foam Mattress A great low-budget memory foam mattress with a 60-night trial Specifications Sizes: Single - super king Depth: 20cm Turn: No Filling: memory foam Comfort: Medium/firm Trial: 60 nights Guarantee: 10 years RRP: Single: £169, Double: £209, King: £249 Reasons to buy + Very supportive + 60-night trial Reasons to avoid - More expensive than other cheap mattresses

Today's best Nytex 7 Zone Memory Foam Mattress deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

The Nytex 7 Zone Memory Foam Mattress is a fantastic cheap foam mattress - and it comes with a free 60-night trial, so you can really test whether it’s right for you. It’s 2cm thicker than the Silentnight 3 Zone Memory Foam mattress at number two on this list, and Nytex says it features the same 50KG/m3 memory foam as that used in many premium brand mattresses too. Certainly it’s received a host of glowing reviews online. If you’re in the market for a cheap memory foam mattress and want an alternative to the Silentnight above, this one is worth a look.

7. Happy Beds Super Orthopaedic Open Coil Spring Another budget-friendly mattress in our list Specifications Sizes: Small single - super king Depth: 25cm Turn: No Filling: Open coil and foam Comfort: Medium Guarantee: 5 years RRP: Single: £189.99, Double: £264.99, King: £309.99 Reasons to buy + Extremely cheap + Comfortable but firm + Great support Reasons to avoid - Can be heavy to move

Today's best Happy Beds Super Orthopaedic Open Coil Spring deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

As a rule, we don’t normally recommend open coil mattresses because they tend to give a less good night’s sleep. Happy Beds’ Super Orthopaedic Open Coil Spring mattress is the exception to the rule though, with almost 1,000 great reviews on Amazon. A thick layer of sturdy reflex foam sits on a strong network of traditional open coil springs, providing a firm level of support that Happy Beds says is “perfect for those seeking orthopaedic assistance”. We’re can’t guarantee this aspect – but at around £150 for a double on Amazon at the moment, this is easily one of the best cheap mattresses you can buy.