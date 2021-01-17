Cheap iPhone 12 deals delivers HUGE price cut on Apple's flagship phone

Choosing between all of the amazing smartphones available right now is a very, very tough thing to do, especially if you're of an Android persuasion. For most people, though, Apple's iPhone 12 is the best allrounder in our testing and we've found some very compelling deals.

We won't get into the nitty gritty of the differences between top-tier Android devices and iPhones (you can follow the link above for that) but it is safe to say the iPhone 12 is both the best iPhone ever made and the best smartphone for the vast majority of people who just want a simple, easy-to-use experience with loads of apps, a great camera, long-lasting battery life, and a big screen.

The iPhone 12 actually sits at the bottom of the flagship iPhone range, surpassed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both of those devices are extremely powerful and, as such, extremely expensive. If you need a DSLR-level camera on you at all times, the Pro Max is a great bet, but for the rest of us, the regular 12 is fine.

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch HDR Retina display, dual 12MP cameras on the back, Apple's A14 chip, a generous 2,815mAh battery, and IP68 water resistance. What makes Apple's phones so magic isn't the specs, though, but the overall experience and the iPhone 12 is classic Apple: smooth, elegant, and premium.

In our extensive testing, the iPhone 12 never slowed down or appeared to be under a heavy load, the smaller and lighter design (compared to the iPhone 11) is very welcome, and 5G is nice future-proofing, even if 4G still reigns supreme.

It's the best high-end iPhone for most people and we've collected the best deals to make the choice that much simpler.

