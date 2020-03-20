Big savings on outdoor kit and clothing at REI Co-op

Pick up some cheap outdoors bargains at REI right now

Gyms might be out right now, but the great outdoors is a top place to exercise without flouting social distancing guidelines. Right now you can pick up some quality outdoor kit for a bargain price at REI Co-op.

For Co-op members, the outdoors retailer is offering 20% off a one item at REI, and another at REI Outlet. To claim your money off, just enter the code MEMPERKS2020 at the checkout. There's everything from hiking boots and activities apparel to camping gear and tents to choose from. This offer ends 6 April.

If you're not a member, don't worry – all Co-op brand clothing and kit is 25% off right now too (offer ends 26 March, and includes everything apart from Co-op Cycles). 

On the hunt for great outdoor kit? Check out our guides to the best hiking boots, the best tents, and the best waterproof jackets to get you started.

