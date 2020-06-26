The best Segway-Ninebot E22E electric scooter deals for June 2020

The new E22E is a compact and well-priced electric scooter from Ninebot Segway, with a one-push folding system for easy carrying, and a range of 13.6 miles.

Powered by a 187Wh lithium-ion battery pack housed in the handlebar stem, the E22E has a top speed of 12.4 mph and is capable of riding up 15 degrees of incline with a maximum load of 100kg. The battery can be fully charged from empty in 3.5 hours.

Non-pneumatic ‘Dual Density’ tyres are fitted front and rear, which provide a smooth ride and filled with foam so they don’t suffer from punctures.

There are also reflective strips on the front, side and back, plus LED lights front and rear, and a rear brake light to ensure you’ll be seen, even at night.

The Ninebot Segway E22E has a cruise control function to keep the scooter running at a set speed, and braking is done using the rear foot brake, plus a KERS (kinetic energy recovery system) on the front wheel.

Like in an electric car, this works by converting movement into energy, which helps slow down and tops up the battery at the same time.

An LED display fitting to the handlebar shows driving speed, power mode and battery level, while Bluetooth means you can hook the scooter up to your smartphone for changing between the three drive modes. The modes are called Eco, Standard and Sport, with them progressively offering more speed and less range.

