Best Nerf guns 2020: obliterate friends and family in a barrage of foam

The best Nerf guns are fast, furious and unbelievably fun. If you want the perfect gift for the Nerf lover in your live, you've come to the right place – especially now, when we're looking for ways for kids to have fun in the garden when the weather is right.

These glorious Nerf blasters come in all shapes and sizes, from the sublime to the extremely ridiculous, so there's the ideal pick for you.

Some require batteries for features such as semi-automatic fire, but those tend to be the more expensive and hefty models. For the simpler and cheaper models, there's no power needed at all – but they still fire great distances.

The sheer volume of Nerf weapons available has left many justifiably confused as to which blaster they should add to their arsenal, or trust their children with. This is where we step in: read on for our list of the best Nerf guns right now.

The best Nerf guns you can buy

(Image credit: Nerf)

1. Nerf Elite Retaliator A modular blaster that comes with tons of shooting potential Reasons to buy + Plus Pack comes with lots of darts + Four different configurations Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This modular blaster can go from a single-handed Nerf pistol to a long-range two-handed weapon of foamy destruction once you add on the stock and barrel. It can fire darts up to 27 metres with impressive accuracy, and it shoots rapidly from a drum that contains 25 darts. Oh, and this special set comes with a second drum so you can continue firing right away (and it has 50 darts to fill them both, naturally).

You can buy the normal version from lots of stores, but the real bargain here is the Plus Pack, exclusive to John Lewis, which comes with bigger dart cartridges, and two of them… and it's reduced by a third to clear!

• Buy the Nerf Elite Retaliator Plus Pack for £39.99 from John Lewis

2. Nerf Nitro Motofury Rapid Rally Table and floor based chaos with this car spewing system Reasons to buy + A genuinely innovative new way to play + Expandable with other sets in the range Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for all floor surfaces Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

There are a number of sets in the new Nitro range; they must have named the Nitro Motofury Rapid Rally though whilst the over-enthusiastic Nerf naming team were on an away day. Aimed at extending the appeal of the brand, this new foam-car-launching-system uses the motorised air-chamber to hurl out the cars at a decent speed from the blasters ramp. The cars are equipped with more sturdy and speed worthy plastic wheels and so achieve decent distances - wood and lino is best, short office style carpet is fine, anything else will chafe the low-clearance chassis slowing it significantly. This top-of-the range Nerf gun set comes with nine cars, ramps and a bunch of obstacles for you to line-up and smash up, there are smaller sets in the series with shrunken down blasters and a few different accessories including the rings of fire. Introduce household items to extend your targets further upwards for more satisfying collapses.

3. Nerf Accustrike Falconfire Phil ”The Power” Taylor's choice of Nerf gun blaster Reasons to buy + Increased accuracy + Simple design Reasons to avoid - Slow to load Today's Best Deals AU $21.99 View at Kogan.com

The more sniper like look of the Accustrike range is no mistake, as it has been developed for those on your crack squad who like to sit in secret and take pin-point pot shots at opponents fairing far too well in the field. If not for this reason then you should own an Accustrike FalconFire Nerf gun, as, with a modicum of practice, you should well be able to win target based bets as the darts are most certainly superior. Designers spent over two years on the dart design and, as a direct result, they’re better balanced with a redesign that gives improved airflow and aerodynamics. The result = increased accuracy.

(Image credit: Nerf)

4. Nerf Fortnite TS Blaster Because you can't go wrong with Fortnite (or Mega-sized darts) Reasons to buy + Extremely popular brand… + Chunky Mega darts are great fun Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're trying to tear kids away from playing Fortnite on their screens, why not try… Fortnite! But in real life. This blaster doesn't take the standard small Nerf darts – it takes the beefier Mega darts, giving it more impact (and making it easier to hit things). The styling and design are great for that cartoony action look.

5. Nerf Zombie Outbreaker Bow When the walking dead do appear, wave this Nerf gun at them Reasons to buy + Quirky styling + Reliable rotating blast action Reasons to avoid - Ergonomically average Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The faux bandaging, plier-shaped handle and the goalkeeper hues combine to create a cracking looking blaster here. The Zombie Outbreaker Bow is a five-barrel rotating action number, powered manually by pulling back on the scissor-styled handles on top. Added quirk comes in the form of the bow appearing to unleash the darts each time, this isn’t the case though and you can take this piece off. If it is a cylinder style action you’re after, then the Nerf Strongarm (see below) has a superior action, but brand awareness amongst zombies of this particular range of Nerf gun blasters might be less likely to take you seriously if you’re not brandishing one in these colours.

6. Nerf Mastodon Intimidating and battery powered, this is a serious piece of kit Reasons to buy + Battery powered + Fast fire rate Reasons to avoid - Needs six D batteries, which adds to the expense Today's Best Deals AU $97 View at Amazon

Scoring highly on the intimidation scale a foam dart needn't be fired before the opposition has second thoughts. Staring down the barrel of the Mastodon you're stuck with the sheer size of it, and at that point possibly wondering why you are looking down the business end. It is one of the first automatic blasters that fires off the Mega darts, it does so at an impressive speed driven by the addition, at your expense, of six D batteries – it doesn't seem battery technology has lent itself to drum rotating blasters. A price cannot be placed on the child-like grin induced upon unleashing the 24 dart drum and enjoying the whistle they make as they head to your intended target.

7. Nerf Rhino-Fire Massive fire power and a floor mount for accuracy too Reasons to buy + Huge 50-dart capacity + Sturdy and accurate when mounted Reasons to avoid - Big and expensive Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

We very much would've liked to be in the meeting where they named this number, we're thinking it was late Friday afternoon, sun shining outside, two execs at Hasbro shouted a couple of random words – done deal, packaging sent to printers and its pub o' clock. This double-barrel blaster can be floor/desk mounted for accuracy or stick the stock into your side and walk directly towards your target with swagger. Both intimidating and impressive the Rhino Fire achieves decent distances, the downside of this is picking up the contents of both 25 dart barrels you've expended. When it comes to shelf candy, the Rhino-Fire is one of the best Nerf guns out there. It's a decent enough looker to keep out on show.

8. Nerf Rival Zeus MVS-1200 Big range and a round range of close to 60mph makes the Zeus a sharpshooters dream Reasons to buy + 60 mph round speed + Trick shot friendly Reasons to avoid - 12 rounds only Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The latest adaptation of their projectiles come in the form of these spherical numbers for the new range of fully-automatic blasters in the Rival range. At first glance the colours and design of this new range point at a more grown-up approach and with a travel time of over 60 mph these balls mean business. Distance-wise, 75-80ft every time. The standard blaster comes with a 12 ball barrel, you can, and should buy both extra barrels and plenty of extra balls. In addition to exceptional accuracy in battle shape of the ammo lets you mess about with trick shots against walls and ceilings to reach your target.

9. Nerf TriStrike An incredibly customisable weapon Reasons to buy + 1,000 different loadout combinations Reasons to avoid - 30-feet max range Today's Best Deals AU $72.72 View at Amazon

The latest arrival on the Nerf scene is an extension to the Modulus category. Multiple tactical rails and accessory sets you can mix and match these blasters into over 1,000 different combinations. This model is able to blast regular Nerf projectiles plus the MEGA ones and also the missile variant, which, with some practice can travel around 30 feet – And your intended target will feel it.

10. Nerf Zombie Slingfire A memorable design with novel loading mechanism Reasons to buy + Cowboy underlever loading mechanism Reasons to avoid - Six-dart capacity Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Released about the same time as series two of the Walking Dead, just before its started to get really dull, yes, just then, the Zombie range of blasters was largely average – with this Nerf gun, the Slingfire, a standout success. It may only have a six-dart capacity magazine but it it the way you flick down the lever to load up your air power that impresses. A modicum of practice and you'll be able to perform this one-handed, and then for hours you'll be doing little else.

11. Nerf Strongarm Simply put, one of the best manual Nerf guns on the market Reasons to buy + Excellent accuracy + Cheap Reasons to avoid - Six rounds is all you get Today's Best Deals AU $19.99 View at Amazon

It is easy to arm up the air chamber at the rear in super-quick succession on the Strongarm, an often overlooked Nerf gun. This is a superb six-dart shooter that is about one of the best in the manual line-up and unleashes with excellent accuracy and achieves impressive distances. An absolute must have in any Nerf arsenal as a back-up blaster for cover. There are also tactical rails atop this one should you decide to accessories with other elements.

12. Nerf Jolt A Nerf gun that punches well above its weight Reasons to buy + Quick to fire + Small and concealable Reasons to avoid - Single shot only Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This deceptive single-shot, manual-powered blaster is one that you really shouldn't travel anywhere without. A superb quick-fix for when you eye a target on your daily grind for a pot shot and one that can be secreted about your person easily when your opponents are acquiring your arsenal, your last-chance-at-the-saloon-shooter. For a blaster that punches above its weight for both distance and power this one is unsurpassed.

12. Super soaker Floodfire Unlimited ammo? You better believe it! Reasons to buy + Connects to hose for unlimited ammo Reasons to avoid - Not wallet friendly Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Super Soaker Nerf gun range isn't the most wallet friendly range around, but, for H20 delivery toward target and with pressure unbranded units just won't do. Pump up for action, a steady stream of ammo is delivered but a major surprise for retaliators returning with you back to base for a refill. This one connects up to the hose for unlimited ammo, also a fun way to water the plants.

14. Nerf Tennis ball blaster The best Nerf gun for keeping your pet happy Reasons to buy + Impressive 50-feet range + Dunk and drop loading mechanism Reasons to avoid - Only fires a single tennis ball Today's Best Deals AU $24.89 View at Amazon

You'll have seen those manual tennis ball flinging things in the park, some say a lazy way to exercise your pooch, we disagree, this is much lazier. A spring-loaded blaster that'll send your sphere distances approaching 50 feet, much to the envy of other dog owners. So long as your canine is versed on the fetch and drop technique you don't even have to bend to pick up the ball, just dunk the end of the blaster over it and its done.

15. Nerf N-Strike Elite Hyperfire Simply put, the world's fastest Nerf gun Reasons to buy + Fires 5 darts per second + Looks dynamite Reasons to avoid - You run dry quick - Not cheap Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Looking for the world's fastest manufacturer produced foam dart firing machine? Then the best Nerf gun you can buy is the Hyperfire. Unleashing five darts per second from its 25 dart chamber it'll not take any Carol Vorderman scale academics to figure out you'll be spending plenty of time on the Nerf trail picking up so ensure you've a back-up stash. The deluge of darts it rains upon your target is rapid enough to send them into a mild confusion for a while affording you some extra time to reload.