The very best iPad Air 2 deals

The iPad Air 2 is one of the best-value tablets around. Yes, we know it's slightly old now, but it hasn't aged – the only thing that's changed is the iPad Air 2 price which is now significantly cheaper than at launch.

It's slim, powerful and miles better than most Android tablets at pretty much everything, whether that's productivity, playing games or just surfing the web.

From the amazing engineering that enabled this thing so be made so thin and yet still feeling so premium, to the A8X chip which has given the tablet more grunt than anything else out there, it's a first class tablet, now given extra oomph thanks to iOS 10.

This tablet measures 9.7-inches across and thus is can be considered a 'normal' iPad – bigger than the iPad mini and smaller than the bigger iPad Pro.

Apple recently released the 9.7-inch 'New iPad', which seems to be a spiritual successor to the iPad Air 2, and actually costs less at some stores. Check out our New iPad deals page if you're interested.

