I'm obsessed with the iPad Air – and with $100 off right now, you will be too

I'd go out on a limb and say that the iPad Air is the best bit of tech I've ever bought. It's such a brilliant middle ground between the MacBook and the iPhone, offering a portable solution that really can do it all.

Frankly, it's become indispensable to my daily life. I'll use it to shop, check the news, and even as a mobile second display when I'm working. I'm obsessed – and with the current deal on this device, you will be too.

Right now, you can snag this top tablet at Best Buy for just $499 – that's a $100 saving! It's a brilliant deal, which should make an already appealing device even more enticing.

iPad Air (2022): was $599 , now $499 at Best Buy

The iPad Air represents a great hybrid of price and performance. Users get the brilliant M1 chip inside, which offers desktop level processing. Pair it up with accessories like the Apple Pencil and there's no limit to what you can get up to.

This model of iPad Air is no slouch, either. It packs in the M1 chip, which was first introduced on devices like the MacBook Air. That's a seriously powerful processor, which is capable of handling just about anything you can throw at it.

You'll also find a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display on the front, offering crisp visuals. That supports a P3 wide colour gamut for vivid, saturated colours. It's also got an anti-reflective coating and 500 nits of brightness, to make it useful in all sorts of conditions.

The model in question comes with 64GB of internal storage. If that's too measly, there is a 256GB option available, too. Or, you can just plug an external storage device into the USB-C port.

If you're feeling extra generous, it would make a great gift for Father's Day, too.