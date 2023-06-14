I'm obsessed with the iPad Air – and with $100 off right now, you will be too

The iPad Air is the perfect marriage of power and price – and it's even cheaper right now

A range of iPad Air models fanned out over a blue and yellow background
(Image credit: Apple)
Sam Cross
By Sam Cross
published

I'd go out on a limb and say that the iPad Air is the best bit of tech I've ever bought. It's such a brilliant middle ground between the MacBook and the iPhone, offering a portable solution that really can do it all.

Frankly, it's become indispensable to my daily life. I'll use it to shop, check the news, and even as a mobile second display when I'm working. I'm obsessed – and with the current deal on this device, you will be too.

Right now, you can snag this top tablet at Best Buy for just $499 – that's a $100 saving! It's a brilliant deal, which should make an already appealing device even more enticing.

iPad Air (2022):

iPad Air (2022): was $599, now $499 at Best Buy
The iPad Air represents a great hybrid of price and performance. Users get the brilliant M1 chip inside, which offers desktop level processing. Pair it up with accessories like the Apple Pencil and there's no limit to what you can get up to.

View Deal

This model of iPad Air is no slouch, either. It packs in the M1 chip, which was first introduced on devices like the MacBook Air. That's a seriously powerful processor, which is capable of handling just about anything you can throw at it.

You'll also find a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display on the front, offering crisp visuals. That supports a P3 wide colour gamut for vivid, saturated colours. It's also got an anti-reflective coating and 500 nits of brightness, to make it useful in all sorts of conditions.

The model in question comes with 64GB of internal storage. If that's too measly, there is a 256GB option available, too. Or, you can just plug an external storage device into the USB-C port.

If you're feeling extra generous, it would make a great gift for Father's Day, too.

TOPICS
Deals Tablets
Sam Cross
Sam Cross
Staff Writer

Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸