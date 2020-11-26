Black Friday fitness deals: the best deals on treadmills, weights, smartwatches, supplements and more

Looking for the best Black Friday fitness deals? They have arrived! Better still, this list of the best fitness deals on Black Friday is getting an update every day. That's how dedicated we are. We scour the internet every day for the best Black Friday fitness deals and happy to report there are plenty, both in the UK and the US. We listed them all below, check them out now!

We have the best Bowflex deals and the best Fitbit deals right here, as well as other great discounts on the best home gym equipment. All the best Black Friday fitness discounts worth looking at are listed below, for your convenience. New deals added daily!

Half a year after the OG lockdown – and just in time for Black Friday – online fitness equipment and fitness wearable retailers seem to be making an effort to restock and offer at least some variety of products to customers.

That said, if you see a good early Black Friday fitness deal, especially when it comes to dumbbells and kettlebells, we advise making the purchase sooner rather than later as there is still an elevated demand for these sort of products.

Best Black Friday fitness deals by retailer (US)

Best Black Friday fitness deals by retailer (UK)

More deals are being added every day leading up to Black Friday so make sure you bookmark this page. You don't want to miss out on the best Black Friday fitness deals!

Best Black Friday fitness deals (US)

Best deal Fitbit Sense | Was $329.95 | Now $279.95 | Save $50 at Fitbit

Who would've thought, seeing a Fitbit Sense deal this Black Friday, only a few months after it was released? Better still, thanks to the new Fitbit OS 5.1, the Sense is now capable of even more precise SpO2 measurements. Google Assistant is also finally available to use so you can choose between Amazon Alexa and that. In case one voice assistant option is just not enough for you.View Deal

Fitbit OS 5.1 update brings introduces new features to both the Sense and the Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3 | Was $229.95 | Now $199.95 | Save $30 at Fitbit

Physically, the Versa 3 is almost identical to the Sense (apart from a couple of sensors) and provides almost the same user experience. What you miss out on by getting a Versa 3 is the stress tracking and the ECG but if you can live without these, you can save around $100. Even more now.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 | Was $129.95 | Now $179.95 | Save $30 at Fitbit

The Fitbit Versa 2 might have fallen from grace since the arrival of the Sense/Versa 3 but for this price, getting a Versa 2 is a steal. The Versa 2 only has connected GPS functionality but it features Amazon Alexa smart assistant, SpO2 sensor and a bunch of other features that you won't find elsewhere in this quality, for this price.View Deal

NURVV Run Insole Activity Tracker with GPS | Was $299.99 | Now $199.99 | Save $100 at Best Buy

The NURVV Run running insoles can provide some exciting new metrics for runners, things they could only check before by attending a running gait analysis session. The NURVV Run sensors make these data sets available for every run, every day and not only that but they also measure and score this information, making it easier to understand.View Deal

50% off everything at MyProtein US

Time to stock up on supps! MyProtein is having a sitewide 50% off sale right now. Just to clarify: everything is 50% off: whey and vegan protein, protein bars, BCAA, pre-workout, vitamins, you name it. Use the code 'BLACK' at the checkout to claim the discount.View Deal

Bowflex BXT116 Treadmill | Was $2,399 | Now $1,599 | Save $800.99 at Best Buy

Did you know that Bowflex also did treadmills? Of course you did but now you can get one for $800 less. That's more discount than how much some no-name treadmill cost. Invest in your health the right way and get a quality treadmill from Bowflex. Who knows how long this offer is going to stay on?View Deal

ProForm Carbon T7 Treadmill | Was $999 | Now $799 | Save $200 at Best Buy

This capable treadmill features a 7" smart HD touchscreen, EKG Grip Pulse heart rate sensor, Self-Cooling 2.75 CHP Motor and a 20" x 55" tread belt. Also included is a 1-year iFit membership, for FREE! Max speed is 12 MPH and max incline is 12%. The SpaceSaver design means this treadmill can be folded up when not in use. $200 off!View Deal

Lumen Metabolic Breath Analyser | Was $349 | Now $249 | Save $100 at Lumen

What is Lumen? It looks like a vape and it is also a breath analyser, but it has nothing to do with smoking or drinking alcohol. No, Lumen can help you make your metabolism more 'flexible' by shiting your body's fuel consumption. For this, you need to breath into the Lumen regularly and follow the recommended diet plan too. After a couple of weeks, you might have a more resilient metabolic system. Save $100 this Black Friday!View Deal

Garmin Instinct Solar Adventure Smartwatch | Now $299.99 | Was $ 399.99 | Save $100 at Best Buy

Garmin's most popular adventure watch, the Instinct is rugged, capable and always ready for the Great Outdoors. It features a 3-axis compass, a barometric altimeter, built-in GPS, optical heart rate sensor and more. the Instinct is also watch is water-rated to 100 metres and constructed to MIL-STD-810G for thermal, shock and water resistance. The Solar version can run 'indefinitely' using solar energy and now it's also $100 off at Best Buy!View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Smartwatch (47mm, Stainless Steel) | Was $849.99 | Now $699.99 | Save $150 at Best Buy

The Fenix 6 is Garmin's most robust and precise outdoor watch. It has offline maps, POI navigation, a myriad of sensors and more features you can ever try. It's also rugged as hell and solar version also has the capability to charge the watch using sunlight. For $699.99, this is an absolute steal!View Deal

NordicTrack Adjustable Weight Bench | Now $199 | Was $378 | Save $179 at Walmart

The max load of this bench is 300 lbs so you won't be using this for your barbell bench press PB attempts but given that this is an adjustable weight bench, there is still plenty of potential in it. You can perform a range of different dumbbell exercises using the NordicTrack Adjustable Weight Bench training the whole upper body. And now you can get this versatile bench for almost half price!View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell | Sale price $179.99 | Was $199.99 | Save $20 at Dick's Sporting Goods

The most versatile kettlebell for home gyms, the Bowflex SelectTech 840 is essentially six kettlebells in one, saving you floor space in your home and money too. It comes in usual Bowflex quality and will last for quite long. A bit bulky for one handed exercises but that's a small price to pay for its versatility.View Deal

Save $50 on select Powerbeats Pro headphones at Best Buy

Powerbeats Pro headphones are the cream of the crop of workout headphones. Battery life is 'up to 9 hours' and more than 24 hours when using the charging case. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives 1.5 hours of playback when battery is low. The buds feature a reinforced, sweat- and water-resistance design. And, of course, these bad boys just sound great and have a powerful and balanced sound with dynamic range.View Deal

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell, Single | On sale for $579.99 | Was $989.99 | You save $410 at Walmart

These bad boys will disappear in a blink of an eye so if you are planning on investing in some quality adjustable dumbbells, now is the time. Bowflex dumbbells are the gold-standard and since the beginning of the OG lockdown, they are almost impossible to get hold of. Now you can save 410 bucks at Walmart. Crazy.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 | Was $150 | Now $99.95 | Save $50 at Amazon

The Charge 4 has only been released half a year ago but you can already buy it for 33% less. It features built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes tracking system, better battery life, better screen, better everything than its predecessor. That's just one of the Fitbit deals on right now. Fitbit Ace 2 – a very competent kids activity tracker – is now just $49.95. Click the button to see all deals.View Deal

Hyperice Hypervolt Vibration Massage Device | Now $299 | Was $349 | You save $50 at Best Buy (US)

Percussion massage guns can help ease workout muscle pain and the Hypervolt is one of the quietest machines on the market today. And not just that but it is also powerful and fast, effectively relieving muscle soreness and getting you ready for the next workout session.View Deal

Best Black Friday fitness deals (UK)

Best deal Garmin Forerunner 945 | Was £519.99 | Now £449 | Save £70.99 at Wiggle

The Garmin Forerunner 945 is still the best running watch from Garmin and thanks to this deal at Wiggle, it's also the best value for money too. Don't miss out on this offer!View Deal

Fitbit Aria Air Smart Bathroom Scale | Now £34.99 | Was £49.99 | Save £15 at Amazon

Track changes in your weight and BMI using the Fitbit Aria Air. All data is fed back to the Fitbit App where you can further analyse all your body metrics using easy-to-understand charts. The Fitbit Aria Air runs on three triple-A batteries and measures weight up to a 180 kilos (that's around 28 and a half stones).View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition | Was £199.99 | Now £159.99 | Save £40 at Fitbit

The Fitbit Versa 2 special Edition is almost identical to the standard version but this variety comes equipped with a premium, woven band and 3-month Fitbit Premium membership included in the price. Plus also all the features of the regular Fitbit Versa 2: AMOLED screen, 6+ days battery life, voice assistant, the whole lot. Now £40 off!View Deal

Reebok GT40S Treadmill | Was £899.99 | Now £549.99 | Save £350 at Sports Direct

Buying treadmills from Sports Direct is something we don't recommend often but just have a look at this Reebok deal! The Reebok GT40S Treadmill features a 2HP motor capable of producing speeds up to 16kph (9.9mph). It also has direct speed and incline controls plus 40 workout programs, to keep exercise varied every time you step on. The 5" LCD screen displays speed, time, distance, calories burned, pulse and incline. Now £350 off!View Deal

Everlast 12.5kg Adjustable Dumbbell | Buy it for £59.99 at Sports Direct

This Everlast Adjustable Dumbbell is not quite Bowflex quality but at least it's dirt cheap. Heck, even if you buy two of these, you still won't spend as much as you would on the similar offering from Bowflex. The Everlast variety is probably not as sturdy as that one but most likely good enough for living room training. Pre-order now, available from 31 January!View Deal

Withings Move ECG | Now £80.95 | Was £129.95 | Save £49 at Amazon

One might ask: what's the difference between the ScanWatch and the Move ECG? the answer is not all that much so if you fancy a classy-looking hybrid smartwatch that has ECG functionality, can track physical activities and monitor sleep, look not further than the Withings Move ECG.View Deal

Withings Steel HR | Now £126.95 | Was £189.95 | Save £63 at Amazon

One of the best hybrid smartwatches today, the Withings Steel HR has an extra long battery life and can function up to 25 days on one charge. It is also water resistant to 50 metres and tracks sleep and physical activities automatically. The Steel HR supports smart notifications too and just looks sext in general. a premium smartwatch for premium people.View Deal

Save up to 40% on Fitbit products, including the Charge 4 and the Ace 2 at Amazon

The Charge 4 has only been released half a year ago but you can already buy it for 33% less. It features built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes tracking system, better battery life, better screen, better everything than its predecessor. The Fitbit Ace 2 is a very competent kids activity tracker and now you can get one for £49.99.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch | On sale for £129 | Was £199.99 | You save £70.99 at Amazon UK

Now that the Fitbit Versa 3 has been released, the Versa 2 is being discounted, making it even more appealing as it was before. The Versa 2 is somewhere between a fitness tracker and a running watch and features Amazon Alexa smart assistant, offline music storage, sleep monitoring and comes with a 3-month free trial of Fitbit Premium too.View Deal

Save up to 40% on Salomon trail running shoes at WIggle

Wiggle's 'Brighter Black Friday' deals are on, it's actually the second week already of the annual 4-week deals extravaganza already: time flies when you're having fun! Salomon is one of the best trail running shoes brand and now you can get a pair of Salomon Supercross for 40% off. Deal ends on Wednesday!View Deal

JTX Mission Air Bike | On sale for £710 | Was £999 | You save £289 at JTX Fitness (UK)

Looking for a full body workout machine? Look no further as the JTX Mission Air Bike will make you work hard. This highly portable HIIT and CrossFit machine can effectively bring the heart rate up and help you burn calories. Since the Mission bike doesn't need to plugged in when in use, you can store and use it virtually anywhere. It is a bit noisy, though, so maybe avoid placing it in the middle of the living room.View Deal

Best Black Friday fitness deals: where to buy weights online

JTX Fitness had a range of cardio machines but as it turned out, they stock resistance training equipment, such as suspension trainers and dumbbells too! They have just recently restocked so you'd better head over and buy some dumbbells and kettlebells while you can.

• Shop all fitness equipment at JTX Fitness (UK only)

FitKit has a range of free weight and home gym accessories in stock, including the best barbells from Jordan Fitness and Ziva completion dumbbells.

• Shop home weights at FitKit UK

Mirafit is one of the best home gym equipment providers in UK and most usually has plenty of stock too, but due to the sky-high demand for such stuff nowadays, they are just as out of stock of home weights and best weight benches as everyone else. Nevertheless, the Mirafit website gets updated frequently so it is worth having a look every now and then.

• Shop home gym equipment at Mirafit (UK only)

Having a look around for anything at Amazon is always a good idea. Granted, the online retail giant is not too famous for stocking quality gym equipment, but you can still find good deals on the best pull up bars or best ab rollers if you look hard enough.

• Shop kettlebells at Amazon UK

• Shop kettlebells at Amazon US

Best Black Friday fitness deals: where to buy cardio equipment online

Argos' website is particularly painful to browse, items will appear as 'in stock' when in fact most usually there is only one left in a remote store in Northern Scotland. Nevertheless, Argos sells decent quality cheap multi gyms and who knows, you might get lucky.

• Try your luck buying home weights at Argos (UK)

NordicTrack had some availability issues throughout summer but the Us manufacturer is ready for the Black Friday onslaught with many of its best rowing machines and best treadmills back in stock.

• Shop cardio equipment at NordicTrack (US)

The new Wattbike Atom is out! Better still, you can also buy it at Wattbike, although the delivery is 15-17 weeks as of now, so you'd better order it sooner rather than later.

• Shop smart trainers at Wattbike (UK and US)

It is recommended to always check delivery times and T&Cs, at least until the new lockdown is lifted. Some stores has introduced minimum order values and delivery dates can be as far as June. Avoid disappointment and read the small print before you hit the "Buy now" button.

• Shop fitness machines at John Lewis (UK)

If there is one online retailer that's ready for Black Friday it's Best Buy. Okay, Amazon is probably pretty well stocked but Best Buy is probably a better place get quality home gym equipment from.

• Shop home gym equipment at Best Buy (US)

Best Black Friday fitness deals: where to buy fitness wearables online

Fitbit has been busy releasing its latest fitness tracker and fitness smartwatch range, including the new Fitbit Sense, the updated Fitbit Versa 3 and the new Fitbit Inspire 2. This means that the best Fitbit Charge deals and best Fitbit Versa deals are even cheaper now.

• Buy fitness wearables at Fitbit (UK)

• Buy fitness wearables at Fitbit (US)

Another fitness wearable manufacturer that's been churning out new products recently is Garmin. Not only the Garmin Forerunner 745 and the Garmin Venu Sq turned out to be decent but older models are now even cheaper. Cheap Garmin watch deals incoming!

• Buy running watches at Garmin (UK)

• Buy running watches at Garmin (US)

It is also recommended to have a look at the best running watch deals and best fitness tracker deals at Amazon.

